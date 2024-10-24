Learn & Get Inspired at the Global STEM Confex

DUBAI, UAE, Oct 17, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – The Global STEM Education Confex is back for its 11th edition, hosted by IBEForuM, happening on 6-7 November 2024 promises to be an unparalleled platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and innovation among educators, researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders. Set against the backdrop of the stunning Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel in Dubai, this premier event is designed to connect thought leaders and drive the future of STEM education.

This year’s Confex will gather top-notch speakers from around the globe, including 29 distinguished speakers and representatives from education ministries. With over 500+ delegates expected to attend from various countries, the conference is set to be a vibrant hub of ideas and solutions. The event is supported by 26 media partners and 22 sponsors, from across the globe with more to be announced

Event Highlights:

Engage with Policymakers and Industry Leaders : Collaborate to align STEM education with industry needs, ensuring a workforce equipped for future challenges.

: Collaborate to align STEM education with industry needs, ensuring a workforce equipped for future challenges. Hands-on Workshops and Interactive Labs : Participate in immersive sessions that provide practical insights and applicable skills in STEM education.

: Participate in immersive sessions that provide practical insights and applicable skills in STEM education. Global Collaboration Opportunities : Network with educators, researchers, and innovators from around the world to discover potential partnerships.

: Network with educators, researchers, and innovators from around the world to discover potential partnerships. Explore Cutting-edge Advancements: Stay informed about the latest technologies and educational tools transforming STEM learning.

Join us for this prestigious event, where STEM education and innovation meet to create lasting global impact. We look forward to welcoming you to Dubai!

Event Details:

Date: 6-7 November

Venue: Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel, Dubai, UAE

About IBEForuM

IBEForuM is an International Organization with the goal of empowering global leaders to carve a better future. We are here to solve our shared global challenges through the power of collaboration. We help your business to build a sustainable future by synergizing ideas and infusing innovative solutions. Our insights and quality services help build trust and confidence giving birth to a ground-breaking alliance between academic research and practitioners thus helping them excel in this era of the digital revolution.Our extensive cross-industry connections bring together high calibre, industry leaders to provide the latest policy updates, strategic insight, and practical guidance. We deliver a broad range of industry-specific services that help create valuable relationships between our clients, their customers, employees, and regulatory authorities. We drive transformation by leveraging our cross-functional expertise across various domains. For more information, visit www.ibeforum.com.

Speaking and Sponsorship Opportunities:

For those interested in contributing to this significant event:

Speaking Opportunities:

Contact Arif Ulla

+91 9845-113-293

Email – arif.ulla@ibeforum.com

Sponsorship Opportunities:

Reach out to Imroze Shaik

+91 9901-955-118

Email – imroze.shaik@ibeforum.com

