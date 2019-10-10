According to CEO and founder Vasilii Kiselev, the award only showcases the school’s continued success in delivering quality education through its flexible education programs, which serve students from elementary to high school levels.

St. Petersburg, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – October 23, 2024) – Legacy Online School, one of the most affordable K-12 private online schools, has been recognized with the Best Homeschool Curriculum, Products & Resources of 2024-2025 award by HowToHomeschool.com. This award has cited Legacy Online School’s focus on innovation and flexibility, with programs that accommodate various learning styles.

Legacy Online School Wins Prestigious “Best Homeschool Curriculum, Products & Resources” Award.

In a press interview this week, Vasilii Kiselev, founder and CEO of Legacy Online School, says the award serves as a validation of Legacy’s mission of making quality, accredited education accessible to families globally.

“Our team, since the founding of Legacy, has been on the frontline in providing students with the resources and support they need to succeed. Those looking for a flexible homeschool solution or aiming for college readiness through AP courses have turned to us and trusted us for years now,” says Kiselev.

As Kiselev puts it, the award also serves as a testament to the quality of learning pushed by Legacy. Students are able to choose between self-paced learning or live teaching sessions, making it easier for families to integrate education into their daily lives.

“This flexibility has been a game-changer in the homeschooling sector. This is a major reason why the school continues to gain recognition among homeschoolers and those seeking a private K-12 online school option,” adds Kiselev.

He added that the school has recently expanded its programs, especially over the last five years witnessing a growth in primary students and high school students who are home-schooled globally.

Legacy Online School has also led the way in offering a trial day for prospective students.

“This initiative is fully aligned with the school’s goal of providing education that meets the needs of a diverse range of students, whether they are homeschoolers, international learners, or those seeking an alternative to traditional schooling. Providing affordable education is at the heart of what we do. We want to break down barriers to quality education by offering flexible programs that meet both academic and financial needs,” noted Kiselev.

About Legacy Online School:

Legacy Online School is a globally recognized K-12 institution that brings top-tier, comprehensive, and dynamic education. It aims to provide а flexible and accessible learning environment featuring an accredited FLVS curriculum and WASC certification. All its instructors are certified teachers who adapt their materials to meet the individual needs, interests, and abilities of students.

With a focus on the essential STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) disciplines and a comprehensive range of subjects, the school prepares every child for a future defined by technology, innovation, and creative problem-solving.

