Levels Hospitality Ltd Announces Launch of The 1 Bar in London’s Corporate District, Blending Expert Mixology with Live Music

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – September 30, 2024) – Levels Hospitality Ltd announces the opening of The 1 Bar, a new cocktail destination in the heart of London’s corporate district.

Located at 18 Appold Street, the venue promises to redefine after-work experiences by combining expertly crafted cocktails with daily live music performances.

The 1 Bar is the brainchild of Dimitar Petkanov, a 35-year-old hospitality veteran with extensive experience managing corporate venues.

Petkanov’s vision for The 1 Bar stems from his desire to create a unique space where professionals can unwind and enjoy high-quality entertainment.

“We’re not just opening another bar,” says Petkanov. “We’re creating a destination where the art of mixology meets the vibrancy of live music, offering an unparalleled experience for London’s discerning professionals and music enthusiasts.”

The 1 Bar’s strategic location caters primarily to corporate clientele seeking sophisticated after-work drinks and networking opportunities. The venue’s innovative approach includes:

  • A rotating menu of expertly crafted cocktails
  • Daily live music performances featuring local talent
  • Customizable event packages for corporate functions
  • A loyalty program rewarding regular patrons

Petkanov emphasizes the bar’s commitment to fostering a sense of community: “We’re implementing initiatives like ‘Local Spirits Night’ and collaborations with nearby businesses to create a vibrant local ecosystem.”

The 1 Bar also aims to set new industry standards through sustainable practices, innovative cocktail creation, and the use of technology to enhance customer experiences.

With a 15-year lease secured, The 1 Bar is poised to become a long-term fixture in London’s nightlife scene, with plans for potential expansion to other locations in the future.

About Levels Hospitality Ltd:

Levels Hospitality Ltd, trading as The 1 Bar, is a new player in London’s hospitality scene. Founded by Dimitar Petkanov and friends, the company aims to provide unforgettable experiences through expertly crafted cocktails, exceptional service, and live music performances. The 1 Bar is committed to creating a welcoming and vibrant atmosphere where guests can unwind and enjoy themselves in the heart of London’s corporate world.

For more information about The 1 Bar or to schedule an interview with Dimitar Petkanov, please contact:

The 1 Bar Marketing Team
Dimitar Petkanov
07521219119
info@the1bar.co.uk

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224204

