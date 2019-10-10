Local Voices Featured in New Pro-Kamala Harris Ad Campaign

Local Voices is proud to announce being Featured in a New Pro-Kamala Harris Ad Campaign

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania–(Newsfile Corp. – October 14, 2024) – Local Voices, a Democratic PAC founded by filmmaker Lee Hirsch, is running a campaign featuring 7 local, rural and suburban Pennsylvania voters in a series of unscripted testimonial ads targeting 17 counties in Pennsylvania in October. These ads feature, and are aimed, at voters from counties such as Tioga and Somerset speaking in their own words why they are voting. In a state renowned for its strong sense of localism these testimonials spotlight Pennsylvania values via trusted messengers discussing issues important to their friends and neighbors this Presidential election.

Lee Hirsch, founder of Local Voices, says “By sidestepping manufactured political messages and letting PA people speak for themselves, we are creating authentic opportunities for voters in these counties, that arguably Democrats don’t pay enough attention to, and let voters in Pennsylvania evaluate their voting choices on their own terms.”

To kick off their campaign in PA, Local Voices is currently airing seven testimonial ads featuring these Harris/Walz supporters on Fox and Newsmax in their counties and surrounding counties. The campaign goes out wider via TV, programmatic and digitally in mid October in 17 counties in PA.

WATCH HERE: Local Voices Campaign Ads

Harold Shaulis, retired dairy farmer and Republican from Somerset County.

The voters come from six Pennsylvania counties, and include white middle-class Republicans, an oil and gas small business owner, steelworkers, veterans, mothers, a farmer, a wife, and a doctor. Key issues include gas and oil, the economy, infrastructure, inflation, veterans’ affairs, reproductive rights, democracy, and character.

FOLDER: Stills for all Local Voices 2024 PA Subjects

**All ads will be shown within the county where it was filmed and neighboring counties**

LINK: Local Voices Home and Adjacent Targeted Counties

About Local Voices

Founded in 2008, by Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker Lee Hirsch (BULLY), Local Voices is a Democratic Super PAC that creates cinematic campaign ads in mostly rural areas to build a permission structure to vote Democratic in mostly Republican areas. Using the authentic voices of rural voters and then airing those ads in that very same area, the Local Voices model has been tested and demonstrated to be uniquely persuasive. Over the last two election cycles, Local Voices has produced and aired more than 200 inspirational campaign ads, winning white working class votes for the Democratic ticket.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226326