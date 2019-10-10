Major UK Retail Chain Selects Turnium Partner SDWAN & SASE Solutions

Turnium’s partner, SDWAN & SASE Solutions deploys their disruptive Turnium-powered OMNIA solution to replace a major UK retailer’s MPLS network, increase performance dramatically, while reducing costs by approximately 50%

Vancouver, Canada–(Newsfile Corp. – October 21, 2024) – Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) (“TTGI” or “the Company”), a global leader in Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) and partner enablement services, including an AI-powered prospecting and lead generation platform, are pleased to announce that SDWAN & SASE Solutions, a Turnium channel partner, has won a long-term managed service contract to deploy their OMNIA platform to replace the legacy MPLS (Multi-Protocol Label Switching) connectivity used by a major UK retail chain with more than 200 locations. OMNIA is a connectivity and security solution that integrates the Turnium SD-WAN software platform.

“We are very excited about this six-figure deployment by SDWAN & SASE Solutions,” said Doug Childress, CEO of Turnium. “This deal, which entailed an extensive Proof-of-Concept (PoC) clearly illustrates how Turnium’s channel partners can win large, long-term mandates using our highly differentiated SD-WAN solution as their foundation. Incorporating Turnium into their ATOMIUS and OMNIA offerings has enabled SDWAN & SASE Solutions to help this customer modernise their network, improve performance and security, while reducing costs – all this made possible by first migrating from MPLS to SD-WAN.

The OMNIA solution delivers resilience and faster throughput to hundreds of locations in the retailer’s chain across the United Kingdom. OMNIA will deliver up to 1 gigabit per second throughput capacity, significantly surpassing the customer’s existing MPLS network performance, introduces a full Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) security stack, and delivers approximately 50% cost savings compared to their MPLS infrastructure. Initial OMNIA deployments have begun for this customer, and the full migration to OMNIA is scheduled to be completed within 2025.

“This large-scale retail deployment shows that enterprises can realize both performance increases and cost decreases at the same time. This project demonstrates that OMNIA, which incorporates Turnium’s SD-WAN software platform as the foundation for our branded ATOMIUS SD-WAN service that is part of OMNIA, delivers superior capabilities, is significantly easier and faster to roll out, and delivers dramatic cost savings,” said Anthony Senter, CEO at SDWAN & SASE Solutions. “We have seen an increase in inquiries about OMNIA and ATOMIUS of over 200%, due to SME and enterprise customers realizing that the bundled services we offer have significant advantages and deliver the network and cybersecurity skills that such customers often lack.”

OMNIA seamlessly integrates technologies from Check Point, Thales, Turnium and Console Connect into the ground-breaking solution, which is smashing through price barriers and removing integration and time management complexities for businesses of all sizes.

About SDWAN & SASE Solutions

Since 2019, SDWAN & SASE Solutions (London, Brussels, Singapore & Johannesburg) have developed a world-wide reputation for innovative networking and security products and services, having already launched 6 world-first innovations onto the global solutions market – storming ahead of global tech giants, some of which took many years to release similar services. They are the only company on the planet with 2 double MEF accredited SD-WAN Subject Matter Experts.

For more information about OMNIA or SDWAN & SASE Solutions, visit www.sdwan-solutions.global/omnia or contact kelly.rogers@sdwansolutions.co.uk

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.: “Let’s get IT done.”

We believe that the more protected our partners and their customers feel about technology, the more fearless they are with IT.

We deliver a 360o white-label Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) platform to enable our channel partners to deliver more services, more quickly and securely, so their customers can integrate IT fearlessly into their operations or lifestyles in ways they never imagined possible.

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.ttgi.io or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Some of these risks are described under the “Caution on Forward-Looking Information” section and “Risk Factors” section of the MD&A. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

