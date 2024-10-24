Majority of Singapore Employees Comfortable Discussing Mental Health at Work, foundit Survey Reveals

Positive strides in work-life balance and mental health openness highlight progress,while workload challenges present opportunities for improvement

Key findings from the survey:

57% of employees report a positive work-life balance, with 37% calling it “Good” and 20% calling it “Excellent.”

35% are actively using wellness programs, reflecting growing engagement in well-being initiatives.

46% rarely or never experience burnout, though 37% occasionally face it, highlighting areas for support.

66% report heavy workloads, pointing to the need for better workload management.

SINGAPORE, Oct 21, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – A recent survey by foundit, a leading jobs and talent platform, highlights encouraging developments in Singapore’s workplaces. The study reveals that 57% of employees rate their work-life balance as “Good” or “Excellent,” and 51% feel comfortable discussing mental health issues with their managers or HR.

These findings reflect a growing emphasis on employee well-being and a more open dialogue around mental health in the corporate environment.

However, despite these positive trends, the survey also uncovers areas that warrant attention. A significant 66% of employees report heavy workloads, suggesting room for improvement in workload distribution and management.

Additionally, while 35% of respondents are engaging with wellness programs, a notable portion of employees have not yet utilised these resources, which may impact their ability to manage stress effectively.

As a result, 37% of employees occasionally experience symptoms of burnout, such as exhaustion or reduced professional efficacy. This underscores the need for continued support and resources to help employees cope with workplace demands.

Sekhar Garisa, CEO of foundit, commented on the survey:

“It’s heartening to see that a significant number of employees in Singapore are enjoying a positive work-life balance and feel comfortable discussing mental health at work. This marks a substantial step forward in creating supportive workplace cultures. While there are areas that warrant attention, such as workload management and addressing burnout, the overall findings are encouraging. By continuing to focus on employee well-being, Singaporean businesses can enhance productivity, foster innovation, and maintain their position as leaders in the global economy.”

Key Survey Highlights: Building on Positive Momentum

The survey underscores the progress made in Singapore’s corporate sector and identifies opportunities for further enhancement:

Work-Life Balance: 57% of employees report a positive work-life balance—37% rating it as “Good” and 20% as “Excellent”. By supporting the 43% who rated their balance as “Fair” (27%) or “Poor” to “Very poor” (16%), organisations can further promote harmony between professional and personal lives.

57% of employees report a positive work-life balance—37% rating it as “Good” and 20% as “Excellent”. By supporting the 43% who rated their balance as “Fair” (27%) or “Poor” to “Very poor” (16%), organisations can further promote harmony between professional and personal lives. Increasing Mental Health Openness: A significant 51% of employees feel comfortable discussing mental health issues with their manager or HR, comprising 23% who are “Very comfortable” and 28% who are “Comfortable.”

A significant 51% of employees feel comfortable discussing mental health issues with their manager or HR, comprising 23% who are “Very comfortable” and 28% who are “Comfortable.” Wellness Program Engagement: While 35% of respondents have utilised employee wellness programs, there’s an opportunity to reach the 38% who haven’t yet participated and the 27% who are unaware of such initiatives.

While 35% of respondents have utilised employee wellness programs, there’s an opportunity to reach the 38% who haven’t yet participated and the 27% who are unaware of such initiatives. Workload Management: 66% of employees report heavy workloads (42% “Heavy” and 24% “Extremely heavy”), giving organisations a chance to improve workload distribution.

66% of employees report heavy workloads (42% “Heavy” and 24% “Extremely heavy”), giving organisations a chance to improve workload distribution. Addressing Burnout: Encouragingly, 46% of employees rarely or never experience burnout symptoms (24% “Never,” 22% “Rarely”). Organisations need to support the 37% who occasionally face challenges.

Encouragingly, 46% of employees rarely or never experience burnout symptoms (24% “Never,” 22% “Rarely”). Organisations need to support the 37% who occasionally face challenges. Key Stress Factors: Employees identify workload (37%), and lack of support (34%) as the top contributors to work-related stress. Addressing these areas offers organisations a clear focus for enhancing employee satisfaction and reducing stress.

Looking Ahead

Singapore’s workplaces have made notable strides in fostering environments that support employee well-being. By addressing areas that need attention and building upon the positive trends identified, organisations can create even more supportive and productive workplaces.

As Singapore continues to evolve as a global business leader, emphasising employee well-being will contribute to sustained economic growth and social development. The findings from foundit’s survey not only celebrate progress but also serve as a roadmap for continued improvement.

By providing valuable insights into current workplace dynamics, the survey equips organisations with the information needed to implement effective strategies that enhance employee well-being and productivity.

About foundit – APAC & Middle East

foundit, formerly Monster (APAC & ME) is Asia’s leading jobs and talent platform offering comprehensive employment solutions to recruiters and job seekers across APAC & ME. In addition to a powerful AI-powered job search, foundit offers e-learning, assessments, and services related to resume creation, interview preparation, and professional networking. Since its inception, the company has assisted over 120 million job seekers across 18 countries in upskilling and connecting them with the right job opportunities. foundit is now also the Official Talent Partner of the Badminton World Federation across 20 key world tour events.

Over the last two decades, the company has been a leader in the world of recruitment solutions and has recently launched a cutting-edge solution to give recruiters access to passive candidates in addition to active ones. With the use of advanced technology, foundit is seeking to efficiently bridge the talent gap across industry verticals, experience levels, and geographies.

Today, foundit is committed to enabling and connecting the right talent with the right opportunities by harnessing the power of deep tech to sharpen hyper-personalised job searches and offer precision hiring.

To learn more about, foundit in APAC & Gulf, visit:

Singapore: https://www.foundit.sg

Philippines: https://www.foundit.com.ph

Malaysia: https://www.foundit.my

India: https://www.foundit.in

Gulf: https://www.founditgulf.com

Hong Kong: https://www.foundit.hk

Indonesia: https://www.foundit.id

Contact:

For media inquiries or further information, please contact

Namrata Sharma – Namrata.sharma@adfactorspr.com

Contact number – +65 81383034

Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com