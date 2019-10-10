ManTech Releases Premier Open-Source Reference Architecture for Digital Engineering Environment

Dr. Douglas Orellana, Vice President Intelligent Systems Engineering, ManTech We are excited to share our digital engineering environment reference architecture with the Open-Source community. We believe this reference architecture will be a valuable resource for organizations eager to adopt digital engineering practices.

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ManTech, a premier provider of AI and mission-focused technology solutions, today announced the open-source release of its Digital Engineering Environment Reference Architecture Model. This comprehensive framework is now freely available to the systems engineering community.

The reference architecture serves as a foundational guide for constructing and implementing a digital engineering environment (DEE) – a collaborative, virtual environment that allows engineers and other stakeholders to collaborate on complex engineering projects.

“We are excited to share our digital engineering environment reference architecture with the Open-Source community,” said Dr. Douglas Orellana, ManTech’s Vice President of Intelligent Systems Engineering. “We believe this reference architecture will be a valuable resource for organizations eager to adopt digital engineering practices.”

Following the company’s “Proven Here First” methodology, ManTech has been using the reference architecture internally for several years to support its work on active programs for Department of Defense clients. The company has also shared the reference architecture with the Object Management Group and other industry organizations to help establish standards for digital ecosystems.

“By releasing our reference architecture on an Open-Source basis, ManTech seeks to accelerate the adoption of digital engineering for clients and partners,” said Dr. Orellana. “We believe that Open Source is the best way to foster innovation and collaboration in the development of complex engineering systems.”

The reference architecture is available for download at https://www.mantech.com/dee-reference-architecture

