ME2C Environmental Opening Two Best-in-Class Labs to Assist Communities Removing “Forever Chemicals” from Drinking Water

New labs combined with world-class talent are major steps in ME2C’s move to become a leading end-to-end provider in PFAS clean water technology solutions.

Corsicana, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – October 9, 2024) – Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (TSXV: MEEC) (OTCQB: MEEC) (“ME 2 C Environmental”), a leading environmental technologies firm, today announced the formal launch of its water purification business operating under “WE 2 C Environmental” with the opening of two new laboratories, located in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and in State College, Pennsylvania. In conjunction, these labs, and nationally recognized experts – pushing the boundaries and redefining standards in the field – are expected to establish WE 2 C as a full-service provider for water utilities to deploy smarter, more affordable solutions to comply with the U.S. EPA’s PFAS regulations. In 2023, Black & Veatch prepared a report for the AWWA (American Water Works Association) which calculated the cost of meeting PFAS/PFOS regulations (by US water utilities) of over $47 Billion.

Richard MacPherson, CEO of ME 2 C Environmental, states, “The launch of WE 2 C’s two new labs is one of the most significant advances in the history of our organization. These labs and our industry-changing processes are the culmination of a significant investment of both our time and resources that form the foundation of WE 2 C’s entrance in clean water technology and standards, specifically in the area of removing ‘forever chemicals’ from drinking water.”

Dr. David Mazyck, Division Director of WE 2 C Environmental, adds, “Our unique ability to reactivate carbon and compare its performance to virgin carbon through our highly expert analysis gives WE 2 C a competitive advantage in the clean water sector. Data analysis and recommendations are critical as we intend to partner with utility customers to forecast and optimize their PFAS compliance. Our thermal reactivation of spent granular activated carbon (GAC) provides our customers a feasible and sustainable solution for water treatment plants to meet PFAS legislation. The new ‘Carbon Development’ labs will provide utilities with guidance on how reactivated carbon performs to implement strategies to lower their costs.”

WE 2 C Environmental is expected to be one of few providers in the United States able to conduct automated rapid lab scale tests that yields results similar to much more costly, in-field pilot tests. The laboratories have been established to provide the water utility industry the opportunity to consult with industry experts coupled with data specific to their utility for PFAS evaluation in potable water. The Company’s services will support three sectors in the water treatment industry, including water treatment plants, carbon service providers who provide services to water treatment plants, and carbon distributors.

“As we move into 2025, WE 2 C’s leadership, supported by our strong scientific and engineering expertise will see the near-term development of advanced, next-generation end-to-end water purification solutions designed to outperform every existing product on the market,” concludes MacPherson.

About ME2C® Environmental

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (TSXV: MEEC) (OTCQB: MEEC), operating under the trade name of ME 2 C Environmental, is a prominent environmental technologies company focused on providing innovative technologies to promote cleaner water and air with proprietary business solutions. The company created a patented and proprietary mercury emissions capture technologies for the global power industry and now operates WE 2 C Environmental, a division focused on PFAS/PFOS removal from potable water. The new and innovative water purification technologies are under development and expected to meet the growing demand for sustainable water solutions worldwide. Learn more at www.me2cenvironmental.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this release. ME 2 C Environmental does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in ME 2 C Environmental’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226073