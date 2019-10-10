Microblink Introduces Liveness Detection in BlinkCard to Enhance Fraud Prevention in Payment Processing

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – October 15, 2024) – Microblink, a global leader in AI-powered identity verification solutions, today announced the major innovative feature update of BlinkCard, now featuring Liveness Detection. BlinkCard delivers real-time scanning of all types of payment cards with leading UX and security checks to help businesses onboard more customers, secure payments and fight fraud.

This new capability ensures that the card being scanned is physically present, adding an extra layer of fraud prevention in digital transactions. BlinkCard not only helps businesses improve their customer experience but also reduces fraud-related costs by preventing unauthorized access and card-not-present fraud.

The addition of Liveness Detection addresses the growing threat of card-not-present fraud, where criminals use images or information from stolen credit cards purchased from the dark web that are not physically present. With BlinkCard’s rapid data extraction and real-time liveness verification, businesses can confidently approve transactions and account setups, knowing the customer’s card is physically present.

“Fraud prevention has become critical for businesses managing card-not-present transactions, and BlinkCard’s new Liveness Detection helps address this challenge,” said Hartley Thompson, President, Identity at Microblink. “BlinkCard not only strengthens security but also maintains a fast and simple user experience. It helps companies in banking, travel, payments, and insurance detect fraud before it becomes a problem, all while delivering a smooth experience for users.”

Key Features of BlinkCard with Liveness Detection:

● Liveness Detection: Checks if the card is physically present, preventing the use of photocopies or cards displayed on screens.

● Rapid Scanning: Captures credit card data in under 3 seconds, regardless of the card’s issuer, design or layout.

● Customizable Data Extraction: Businesses can choose which card data to capture or mask to fit their specific requirements.

● Privacy-First Integration: Processing on-device or on self-hosted infrastructure provides enhanced privacy protection.

BlinkCard is ideal for companies in banking and financial services, travel and hospitality, payment providers, and the P2P economy that are looking to secure transactions and verify customer identities. By adding BlinkCard with Liveness Detection, businesses can reduce fraud while improving user onboarding and payment conversion rates.

About Microblink:

Microblink is a global leader in AI-powered identity verification technology, offering products like BlinkID, BlinkCard, and BlinkID Verify. These solutions help businesses streamline identity verification, protect users, and reduce fraud. Trusted by industries worldwide, Microblink provides secure, privacy-first solutions to create a safer, more inclusive digital world.

