Micromem ARTRA Unit Update

Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – October 10, 2024) – Micromem Technologies Inc. (CSE: MRM) (OTCQB: MMTIF) (“Micromem“) (“the Company“) announces that, as a follow up to its news release dated September 25, 2023, the Company has been advised by its contracted engineering affiliate that the ARTRA unit for field testing will be ready for shipment during the week of October 14th. This is the first ARTRA field unit prepared for a client other than Chevron.

As announced in our press release dated September 26th, 2024, the Company has secured access to an engineering patent for an automated sampler system previously filed by Chevron. The Company will now begin work on a ‘Configuration 2’ device – a well mounted device capable of automated well sample collection in real time for natural gas wells. The Configuration 2 device, once completed, will provide new marketing opportunities for the Company.

About Micromem.

Micromem Technologies Inc. and its subsidiaries, a publicly traded (OTCQB: MMTIF) (CSE: MRM), company analyzes specific industry sectors to create intelligent game-changing applications that address unmet market needs. By leveraging its expertise and experience with sophisticated sensor applications, the Company successfully powers the development and implementation of innovative solutions for oil & gas, utilities, automotive, healthcare, government, information technology, manufacturing and other industries. Visit www.micromeminc.com.

