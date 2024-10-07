Military Metals Enters into LOI to Acquire Two Antimony and One Tin Property in the European Union

Vancouver, British Columbia–(ACN Newswire – October 7, 2024) – Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTC Pink: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the “Company” or “Military”) continues to advance its role in the global critical minerals sector. The Company has signed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire 100% ownership of 1458205 B.C. Ltd. (the “Target”), a private company holding three brownfield projects in Slovakia. This acquisition includes two antimony-focused properties and one tin project, all located within the European Union.

The assets include the Trojarova Antimony Project and the Medvedi Tin Project, both containing historical resources dating back to the Soviet era. As part of the transaction, Military Metals will issue 10 million common shares, valued at CAD $5.6 million, to the shareholders of the Target. The Company aims to finalize a definitive agreement and close the acquisition by October 2024.

Antimony, a critical component for battery technology, advanced military systems, and other industrial applications, is in high demand globally. As recognized by the United States, European Union, and other leading economies, antimony is classified as a critical mineral. With much of the world’s antimony reserves concentrated in China, Russia, and Tajikistan, Military Metals sees an opportunity to enhance Western access to this essential resource.

“This acquisition strategically positions Military Metals as a leading explorer and developer of antimony,” said CEO Scott Eldridge. “The Trojarova and Tienesgrund projects offer significant potential for rapid advancement, particularly given Slovakia’s strong mining infrastructure and history. We see this as a perfect alignment with the European Union’s Critical Raw Materials Act, opening the door to potential EU funding sources as we advance these projects toward production.”

The Trojarova Antimony Project, located in Western Slovakia, has been extensively explored, with historical Soviet-era data indicating substantial antimony and gold historical resources. While these estimates are not yet compliant with modern standards, Military Metals plans to validate them with new drilling, ensuring compliance with National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) requirements.

In addition to Trojarova, the Company is acquiring the Tiennesgrund Antimony Project in Eastern Slovakia, which holds a 10 km-long fault-hosted vein system, and the Medvedi Potok Tin Project, a classic tin vein system with underground workings and historical resources. As part of the acquisition, Military Metals will also gain access to small-scale processing equipment, reinforcing its strategy of operational efficiency and innovation.

With geopolitical tensions and increasing demand putting pressure on critical mineral supply chains, Military Metals is positioning itself to become a key player in securing Western access to vital antimony resources.

Map showing the location of Military’s properties in Slovakia

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10818/225779_fdc5835d347c3af5_001full.jpg

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Avrom E. Howard, MSc, PGeo, geological consultant to Military Metals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

