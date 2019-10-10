MineHub Retains Investor Cubed for Investor Relations Services

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 3, 2024) – MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) (“MineHub” or the “Company”) announces today that it has entered into an agreement (“Agreement”) with Investor Cubed Inc. (“Investor Cubed”) to provide the Company with investor relations and shareholder communication services.

“We are pleased to announce the support of Investor Cubed in facilitating connections with both retail and institutional audiences,” said Andrea Aranguren, Chief Executive Officer of MineHub. “MineHub aims to strengthen our communication efforts and leverage new networks to drive the growth of the Company.”

“We are excited to be supporting MineHub and its objectives in increasing its visibility and engagement with retail and institutional investors,” said Neil Simon, CEO and Chairman of Investor Cubed. “We believe MineHub represents a highly scalable investment opportunity that will gravitate well our investing audience and the timing to increase their presence with the Canadian investment community.”

Pursuant to the Agreement dated October 1, 2024, Investor Cubed has agreed to provide investor relations and shareholder communications services to the Company for 12 months in exchange for a monthly fee of CAD$8,500 cash and 400,000 stock options in the Company, each option exercisable at $0.30 per share for 5 years. The options have been granted in accordance with the terms of the Company’s current stock option plan and have a hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance. The options vest quarterly in equal tranches over the 12-month term of the Agreement. The Agreement is subject to receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The Company is at arm’s length from Investor Cubed and Investor Cubed currently does not currently own any securities in the Company. Investor Cubed contact information: Neil Simon, CEO and Chairman, 67 Yonge Street, Suite 1401, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1J8. Email: nsimon@investor3.ca. Tel: 647-258-3310.

About Investor Cubed

Investor Cubed provides specialized services to small cap & mid cap private & public companies. With over 20 years experience Investor Cubed has built relationships with Canada’s top advisors, dealers, institutions and investors. As a trusted partner to our clients, our objective is to help take them to the next level of development and recognition in the capital markets. We provide multiple services including Investor relations, financial consulting, dealer intros, research, going public assistance and access to capital. Through accomplishing this, we help create value for our clients’ shareholders. For more information go to www.investor3.ca. Investor Cubed can trace its success to our core values: Integrity + Insight + Intelligence = I3

About MineHub

MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Andrea Aranguren

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that are considered “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (“forward-looking statements”) with respect to MineHub including, but not limited to, statements with respect to MineHub’s future operational plans, the timing of such plans and anticipated customers. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts are generally, but not always, identiﬁed by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although MineHub believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to raise suﬃcient capital to fund its operations, applications and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or ﬁnancial markets, changes in laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company’s operations, dependence on its key management personnel and market competition. Other risk factors are identified in the Company’s management discussion and analysis, available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. There may be other risk factors not presently known that management believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date included herein, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of MineHub’s management on the date the statements are made. However, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225384