New HackerRank Research Highlights How GenAI is Changing Software Development

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HackerRank, the Developer Skills Company, announced the release of its AI Skills Report today. The AI Skills Report analyzed millions of data points from developers using HackerRank to seek jobs at some of the world’s largest companies. Those insights were combined with survey data from HackerRank’s community of over 24 million software developers. Among the report’s most compelling findings are:

Fifty-five percent of developers are sourcing their own GenAI tools, with nearly 20 percent using the technology even when their company forbids it. This bottom-up movement reflects the critical importance of every company having an AI strategy.

Developers are embracing GenAI to offload tedious tasks like debugging, code review, and documentation: 83 percent of developers say they've completed projects faster with GenAI. Sixty-eight percent of engineering managers agree.

Business and technology leaders are nearly 2.5 times more likely to pursue GenAI skills through upskilling their existing workforce as opposed to hiring new developers.

Seventy-three percent of developers expect core computer science skills to become more important as AI advances. Viewed as fundamental, these core skills are valued for safeguarding the accuracy and quality of software development.

AI is no longer confined to the tech sector. Twenty-two percent of manufacturing companies that use HackerRank are hiring for AI skills, followed by financial services at 18 percent, both of which are hiring above a cross-industry average of 15 percent. This demonstrates a widespread recognition of AI's potential to transform operations and unlock new possibilities.

Vivek Ravisankar, co-founder and CEO of HackerRank, highlighted the report’s findings, “AI is revolutionizing every stage of the software development lifecycle, including the role of the developer and skills required to build modern software. While some fear disruption, HackerRank’s research reveals unprecedented optimism among the developer community. The future isn’t about humans or AI. It’s about humans and AI working together to build better software that positively impacts the outcomes for society.”

“HackerRank’s AI Skills Report dispels the myth that AI is taking over software development jobs and replacing humans. Based on real data of AI usage and adoption, the report shows that AI is helping software developers be more productive, spend more time on the work they like to do, and build a better career. It’s insights like these that help organizations distinguish reality from hype and hysteria,” said Kathi Enderes, senior vice president, Research and Global Industry Analyst at The Josh Bersin Company.

The AI Skills Report was released as part of the invitation-only HackerRank AI Skills & Tech Talent Summit, held today at The Plaza Hotel in New York City and featuring insights from Stela Lupshor, Tim Lee, Keith Sonderling and other industry experts. The complimentary research can be downloaded for a limited time at https://www.hackerrank.com/research/ai-skills-report/2024.

