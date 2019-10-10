New ‘VMware offramp’ plugin from CAST helps companies move faster to best-fit cloud services

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CAST, the leader in software intelligence, today unveiled a new plugin to help companies swiftly migrate from VMware to cost-efficient cloud alternatives. Given the complexity of many VMware configurations, businesses transitioning off those platforms are expected to face hundreds of hours in staff time expense and risk introducing errors to critical systems. 

“Many of these VMware deployments happened 20 years ago, so the institutional knowledge necessary for a smooth process is no longer available,” said Greg Rivera, Vice President at CAST. “Integrated into CAST Highlight, this plugin empowers leaders with a fact-based, streamlined sequence for migration.”   

CAST Highlight reads and understands application source code, generating the ideal pathway to transition off VMware including:  

  • Which applications to rehost, containerize, rearchitect, rebuild, or retire 
  • Migration blockers in the code and how to address them 
  • Migration effort estimates 
  • Best-fit cloud-native alternatives on AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and IBM Cloud 
The plugin is available free of charge as part of CAST Highlight, integrated into the platform’s suite of dashboards, heatmaps and application drilldowns.  

To learn more about CAST and its software intelligence solutions, visit www.castsoftware.com

About CAST 

CAST leads the emerging market category of software intelligence. Its technology automatically deciphers custom-built applications and provides instant insights into their inner workings – from portfolio views, down to the finest application detail – whenever executives and practitioners need to know, improve, transform, or control their critical software. See castsoftware.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea0ba018-0d65-4c94-b23e-05051ff15df2

CONTACT: For more information, please contact Stephanie Watkins at s.watkins@castsoftware.com.

