NH Investment & Securities Partners Alta Exchange To Provide Gateway to Alternative Investments in North and Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE & SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, Oct 30, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – NH Investment & Securities (“NH I&S”), one of Korea’s largest investment and securities firms, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with AltaX (“Alta Exchange”), Asia’s leading digital securities exchange for alternative assets, bridging North and Southeast Asia’s fast-growing markets for alternative investments.

From Left to Right: Kelvin Lee, Group CEO of Alta Group, and Yoon Byoung Un, CEO at NH Investment & Securities.

This landmark partnership will also see NH I&S joining as a member firm of Alta Exchange.

The MOU between NH I&S and Alta Exchange will seek to explore the use of Alta Exchange’s blockchain-powered exchange to enhance the liquidity and efficiency of financial markets through asset tokenization. As a member firm, NH I&S will gain the ability to list investment opportunities on Alta Exchange, adding to Alta Exchange’s growing inventory of globally-sourced alternative assets.

NH I&S investors will benefit from exclusive access to Alta Exchange’s curated selection of investment opportunities, including global private companies, private equity credit funds, and unique real assets such as rare whisky and wines. These opportunities, traded on Alta Exchange’s digital securities exchange, are tailored for high-net-worth individuals, institutional investors, and family offices, offering a diverse range of options across alternative asset classes.

As NH I&S joins Alta Exchange’s existing partners such as Singapore-based broker Phillip Securities, corporate finance firm PrimePartners and investment bank Evolve Capital, this partnership also reflects Alta Exchange’s expanding investor network and investment opportunities to firms from overseas.

Representatives from Alta Group and NH Investment & Securities pose for a group photo following the signing of the MoU

Bringing Liquidity and Accessibility to Korean Investors

This collaboration opens up new pathways for Korean investors to explore alternative asset classes that offer diversification beyond traditional markets. Furthermore, Alta Exchange’s technology-driven approach to alternative investing helps unlock liquidity, allowing for greater flexibility in the management and trading of these unique assets.

“We are excited to partner with NH Investment & Securities, a leader in Korea’s financial landscape, to bring our portfolio of global alternative investment opportunities to Korean investors,” said Kelvin Lee, Group Chief Executive Officer at Alta Group. “Our collaboration aims to democratize access to high-quality alternative assets, giving NH I&S’ clients the tools to invest confidently in private markets, while also enhancing liquidity and transparency.”

Expanding Access to Global and Regional Opportunities

Yoon Byoung Un, Chief Executive Officer at NH Investment & Securities, said “This partnership represents a bridge between South Korea and Southeast Asia, two dynamic markets for alternative investing. For NH I&S, the collaboration with Alta Exchange offers the potential to list and promote regional opportunities to its network of investors, while also introducing its clients to unique global assets sourced through Alta Exchange’s expansive network. With Southeast Asia emerging as a hub for private market growth, the partnership provides NH I&S with a strategic entry point into the region, allowing its investors to explore new opportunities in one of the world’s most exciting alternative investment markets.”

About Alta Exchange

As the leading licensed digital securities exchange for alternative investments in Asia, we are building critical capital market infrastructure backed by some of the most active securities brokerages and bookrunners on the Singapore Exchange – Phillip Securities, PrimePartners and Nomura Holdings (Japan).

Empowering Private Markets: Through our Digital Exchange, we enable the tokenization and digital custody of alternative assets. This end-to-end solution simplifies and expedites the trading of smaller asset blocks, ultimately facilitating access and liquidity in private markets. We believe that access to capital markets are pivotal in all economies, we recognize that our role in building this critical infrastructure goes beyond facilitating trades; it paves the way for entrepreneurship, job creation, financial inclusion, and economic resilience, fostering a brighter future for emerging markets and economies.

Innovative Financial Ecosystem: Our journey has seen us transition from securities trading and distribution of comprehensive products, including equities, private credit, funds, and asset-backed securities representing real world assets like whiskies and wines, to include fund management and digital custody.

Visit us on https://alta.exchange/

About NH Investment & Securities

NH Investment & Securities is one of South Korea’s largest investment and securities firm, offering a broad range of investment services, including wealth management, asset management, and brokerage. As part of the NongHyup Financial Group, NH Investment & Securities benefits from strong agricultural sector roots and solid backing from one of South Korea’s largest cooperative group. On the back of the pan-NongHyup group with more than KRW 200 trillion of asset under management, NHIS is enhancing its industry market presence and reputation.

Top-tile League Table: NHIS ranked the first and second in DCM and ECM as of the end of 2023 to maintain its top-tier position of investment banking, providing advisory and financing services for mergers, acquisitions, and corporate restructuring, with robust client network.

Growing Global Channels: Going global by establishing its presence in New York in 1992, NH Investment & Securities has built a network of eight locations across seven countries as of the end of 2023. While its global operations initially focused on stock brokerage, this has evolved to successfully establish a global business portfolio encompassing IB, overseas bonds, global product sourcing, and overseas stock brokerage.

For media inquiries, please contact:

PRecious Communications, on behalf of Alta

alta@preciouscomms.com

