Noro Revolutionizes Life-Size Videoconferencing for Distributed Teams

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – October 24, 2024) – Noro, the innovator of immersive, life-size videoconferencing solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of its pilot program to new clients. Noro portals connect distributed teams life-size and full-body, fostering seamless communication essential for building trust and maintaining focus during long meetings.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/227690_86da875194c028ce_002.jpg

Noro connects offices life-size, full-body. It includes interactive white boarding, without distractions.

Traditional videoconferencing platforms serve well for short meetings, while frequent travel can be necessary for multi-day sessions. However, for longer meetings like trainings, brainstorming workshops, and client collaborations, travel becomes expensive and videoconferencing can lead to fatigue. Noro portals provide a solution by offering immersive, life-size interactions without the need for travel.

After several months of private pilots with firms like a leading consulting company and JLL, Noro’s clients saw tens of thousands of dollars in travel cost savings and hundreds of tons of carbon emissions reductions. The Noro portal achieved an outstanding 99% user satisfaction rating.

Noro Co-Founder and CEO Tommaso Trionfi welcomes new pilot clients: “Noro portals unite distance and make colleagues worldwide feel like they’re sharing one office. We look forward to collaborating with companies to shape the future of hybrid work-being together from anywhere, without the time, cost, or carbon of travel.”

Experience Noro:

Journalists are invited for a virtual tour from anywhere or an in-person tour at Noro’s locations in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta, or London. Check out a video of Noro portals in action at JLL.

For inquiries or to schedule a Noro portal visit, contact Noro co-founder Amar Bakshi at amar@noro.co. Learn more at www.noro.co.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/227690_86da875194c028ce_003.jpg

Noro is great for serious meetings. It’s also great for company happy hours.

About Noro

Noro connects offices real-time, life-size, room-scale so teams can interact as if in the same room — reading body language, making eye contact, moving freely — helping them build trust, maintain energy, and boost creativity, especially over longer virtual meetings.

Press Inquiries

Noro
https://noro.co
Amar Bakshi
amar@noro.co
202-431-1144
19 Morris Avenue, Brooklyn NY 11222

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227690

