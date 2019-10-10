NowVertical Helps Clients Maximize the Value from Complex Partner Relationships

Empowering Businesses with Advanced Capabilities for Managing Partner Relationships and Streamlining Reporting

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – October 8, 2024) – NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) (OTC Pink: NOWVF) (“NOW” or the “Company”), a leader in data analytics and AI solutions, is unveiling an evolved Partner Marketing Solution tailored to help clients navigate the growing complexities of managing partner ecosystems.

In the tech industry, Partner Marketing accounts for 37% of overall marketing budget-and 62% of companies are expecting this investment to grow-the demand for more effective partner management solutions has never been higher. Yet, 89% of partner marketers still face significant barriers, the top three issues being data integration, limited visibility into partner activity, and challenges with data sharing, according to the ‘State of Partner Marketing Report 2024’, issued by Foundry, a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group, Inc. (IDG), a tech media, data, research and marketing services company.

NowVertical’s solution directly addresses these hurdles by simplifying data management and providing greater transparency into partner activities. This refined approach enables organizations to optimize partner-driven revenue, reduce reporting time, and improve the efficiency of their partner marketing programs.

“We’ve seen our clients achieve significant improvements, including experienced up to a 35% increase in partner-driven matched revenue and a 50% reduction in campaign reporting time,” said Sandeep Mendiratta, CEO of NowVertical. “Our solution delivers the tools companies need to streamline complex partner ecosystems and drive real growth.”

Webinar to Showcase Solution’s Capabilities

NowVertical held a webinar on October 7, 2024 as the key element of a broader initiative aimed at engaging CMOs, Heads of Partner Marketing, and Global Marketing Executives to introduce this new value proposition. The webinar was led by NowVertical’s experts and attendees gained exclusive access to cutting-edge strategies to optimize partner-driven matched revenue, reduce campaign reporting time, and establish partner marketing as a crucial contributor to their organization’s sales success.

What’s in it for Marketers:

Unlock Data-Driven Strategies: Marketers learnt how to leverage data analytics to maximize partner marketing ROI.

Discover Future Trends: How clients can stay ahead of industry trends to ensure their marketing strategy is future-ready.

Access Expert Insights: Marketers engaged with NOW's seasoned experts and gained actionable tactics to boost partner marketing success.

To learn more about NowVertical’s Partner Marketing Solution or view the recording click here

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NowVertical is a data analytics and AI solutions company offering comprehensive solutions, software and services. As a global provider, we deliver cutting-edge data, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications to private and public enterprises. Our solutions form the bedrock of modern enterprises, converting data investments into business solutions. NOW is growing organically and through strategic acquisitions. For further details about NOW, please visit www.nowvertical.com.

