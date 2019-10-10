NowVertical Launches Data Risk Mitigation Solution with Client Guarantee for Enhanced Data Security

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – October 29, 2024) – NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) (OTC Pink: NOWVF) (“NOW” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-driven data solutions, has introduced its Data Risk Mitigation solution and unique risk guarantee, empowering enterprises to uncover, mitigate, and control hidden data risks across complex data environments. The global average cost of a data breach has surged to US$4.88 million, driven by vulnerabilities in personally identifiable information (PII) and sensitive corporate data, making this solution relevant to NOW’s clients.

“This solution highlights the strength of NowVertical’s value proposition and client trust, using our comprehensive capabilities to solve our clients biggest data problems,” said Sandeep Mendiratta, CEO of NowVertical. “By combining our NowPrivacy proprietary technology with expert Data Governance and AI services, we’re delivering a high-impact offering that is then packaged with our commitment to measurable client success.”

The solution has already demonstrated success, including a 37% reduction in risk costs for a global consumer healthcare leader. To underscore NowVertical’s commitment to results-driven solutions, a market-first client guarantee has been introduced alongside the solution. Assuring clients of significant risk identification and a quantifiable reduction in data risk, the guarantee builds unmatched confidence in prospective partnerships.

“Enterprises often don’t realize the extent of sensitive data-such as PII and corporate information-until they use our tool,” said Shailesh Mallya, EVP of Solutions & Services at NowVertical. “Our guarantee ensures clients not only a reduction in data risk but confidence that hidden risks will be identified, all whilst making our offering more accessible.”

NOW will host an exclusive webinar on October 30, 2024, for CIOs, CDO’s, compliance leaders, and data risk personnel, offering a deep dive into the solution’s capabilities. Register HERE.

For more information, visit NowVertical’s Data Risk Mitigation Page.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NowVertical is a data analytics and AI solutions company offering comprehensive solutions, software and services. As a global provider, we deliver cutting-edge data, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications to private and public enterprises. Our solutions form the bedrock of modern enterprises, converting data investments into business solutions. NOW is growing organically and through strategic acquisitions. For further details about NOW, please visit www.nowvertical.com.

