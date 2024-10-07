Nutanix is Named a Leader in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure

Company recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced it has been named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure, 2024, which Gartner describes as “offerings that deliver cloud-native attributes, which can be deployed and operated where the customer prefers. Distributed hybrid infrastructure provides the foundation for the deployment of applications in a distributed manner that retains a cloud or cloud-inspired approach. In doing so, it improves agility and flexibility for the workloads outside of public cloud infrastructure.”

Nutanix believes this recognition is due to the company’s vision and investments in the integration of edge, private and public clouds, as well as having a platform that supports both cloud native and traditional applications. All this while providing unified management to help customers simplify their operations and use a hybrid multicloud platform to run applications anywhere and realize business outcomes faster.

“We are pleased to see this outcome and view it as validation of our hybrid multicloud vision and execution,” said Lee Caswell, SVP, Product and Solutions Marketing at Nutanix. “We are committed to the innovation, execution and support that free customers to build, manage and run secure applications and manage their associated data, including cloud native Gen AI apps, anywhere.”

Nutanix provides a secure, resilient and self-healing platform for running applications and managing data at scale across edge, public and private cloud environments. The single solution simplifies management of distributed hybrid infrastructure with consistent data services across a choice of Kubernetes® environments for applications of all kinds, including new Generative AI models.

Nutanix also continues focusing on innovation to support customers now and in the future. Recent announcements include: joint solutions with Dell Technologies to give customer choice for traditional and modern workloads; the GPT-in-a-Box 2.0 AI solution, including integrations with NVIDIA and Hugging Face, to accelerate enterprise AI adoption; Nutanix Kubernetes Platform solution to simplify management and operations of Kubernetes clusters; and new functionality in the Nutanix AHV hypervisor to drive enterprise modernization, and more.

Nutanix customers shared:

“We selected Nutanix to help us modernize our IT infrastructure from our VMware legacy environment which no longer supported our growing needs.”

Paul Straton, Infrastructure and Security Manager, Day Lewis

“We explored other solutions following the acquisition of VMware and after evaluating key criteria, decided Nutanix was the best option.”

Asad Rehman, IT Director, Regent’s University London

“Transitioning to Nutanix from VMware simplifies our operations with a unified hybrid multicloud platform.”

Jeff Mack, Manager, Network/Server Administration, Titan America

“The migration to Nutanix was one of the fastest and smoothest transitions we’ve ever experienced.”

Andrew Phan, CIO, Treasure Island Hotel and Casino

More information on Nutanix and a complimentary copy of the report are available at: https://www.nutanix.com/go/gartner-mq-for-distributed-hybrid-infrastructure

Source:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure, Julia Palmer, Jeffrey Hewitt, Tony Harvey, Dennis Smith, Stephanie Bauman, Kevin Ji, 7 October, 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running applications and managing data, anywhere. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

© 2024 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix”) in the United States and other countries. Nutanix, Inc. is not affiliated with VMware by Broadcom or Broadcom. VMware and the various VMware product names recited herein are registered or unregistered trademarks of Broadcom in the United States and/or other countries. Kubernetes is a registered trademark of The Linux Foundation in the United States and other countries. Other brand names or marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This press release is for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes a warranty or other binding commitment by Nutanix. This release may contain express and implied forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are instead based on Nutanix’s current expectations, estimates and beliefs. The accuracy of such statements involves risks and uncertainties and depends upon future events, including those that may be beyond Nutanix’s control, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. Any forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Nutanix assumes no obligation to update or otherwise revise any of such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Customer statements on outcomes depend on a variety of factors including their use case, individual requirements, and operating environments, and should not be construed to be a promise or obligation to deliver specific outcomes.

CONTACT: Media Contact pr@nutanix.com