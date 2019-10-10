OneMeta Inc. and Carahsoft Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Government Communication for Public Sector Agencies

Bountiful, Utah and Reston, Virginia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 10, 2024) – OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB: ONEI), a leading innovator in AI-powered translation and transcription services, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to bring unparalleled multilingual communication capabilities to Federal, State, and Local Government agencies, enhancing their ability to engage with diverse populations and improve service delivery. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as OneMeta’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s translation and communication AI solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Carahsoft to bring our cutting-edge language solutions to the Public Sector,” said Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta. “Carahsoft’s commitment to delivering top-tier IT solutions resonates with our vision of breaking down communication barriers. Together, we can empower Government agencies to connect more effectively with diverse communities, enhancing public engagement and ensuring no voice goes unheard.”

OneMeta enhances Carahsoft’s portfolio with its advanced natural language processing (NLP) architecture that leverages generative artificial intelligence tools. The company’s technology enables near-real-time translation and transcription in more than 140 languages, allowing spoken and written words to be synthesized, translated and transcribed in less than one second. This speed and accuracy provides Government agencies with the tools to effectively communicate with non-English-speaking constituents and break down language barriers in public services.

OneMeta’s technology is designed with security at its core, ensuring compliance with SOC2, HIPAA and GDPR standards. This commitment to security and privacy provides Government agencies with confidence that their communications are protected, meeting the highest standards for data security and regulatory compliance. The company’s adherence to these stringent requirements underscores its dedication to safeguarding sensitive information and maintaining the trust of its users.

Carahsoft’s proven track record of delivering innovative IT solutions to Federal, State and Local agencies aligns perfectly with OneMeta’s mission to create a more understanding world. This partnership provides OneMeta with a platform to reach a broader audience and integrate its advanced language solutions into critical Government operations.

“Partnering with OneMeta is a significant step forward in providing Government agencies with innovative and effective tools to improve communication challenges,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “OneMeta’s advanced language processing technology addresses a critical need for multilingual communication, enabling Carahsoft and its reseller partners to support our clients in delivering inclusive and accessible services. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this partnership will have on the Public Sector.”

OneMeta’s products are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 871-8548; or visit https://www.carahsoft.com/onemeta.

About OneMeta Inc.

OneMeta Inc. is a Multilingual Enablement company focused on overcoming the communication challenges of a world with over 7,100 languages. Its proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing (NLP) architecture, developed using generative artificial intelligence tools, allows the spoken and written word to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta’s products support near-real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 150 languages. OneMeta’s technology is fully compliant with SOC2, HIPAA, and GDPR standards, ensuring the highest levels of security and privacy for all communications.

OneMeta Inc.: We create a more understanding world.™

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

