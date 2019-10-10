OnX Wins 2024 Cisco Partner of the Year for Canada

OnX’s decade of consistent double-digit growth, driven by prioritizing client needs and delivering effective IT solutions and results, is exemplified in this recognition.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – October 30, 2024) – OnX is proud to announce that it has been recognized as the 2024 Cisco Partner of the Year in Canada. Cisco Partner Awards recognize top-performing partners demonstrating service excellence and innovation in delivering solutions that help our customers succeed.

This distinguished accolade showcases OnX’s thought leadership in delivering advanced technology solutions and a commitment to achieving transformational outcomes for businesses and government agencies across Canada and North America.

“The theme at Partner Summit 2024 is ‘Forward as One ‘ and winners of the Geo Awards are fantastic examples of how we partner to achieve shared success in various regions of the world,” said Rhonda Henley, Vice President, Americas Partner Organization at Cisco. “I am pleased to recognize OnX as the winner of the Partner of the Year Award 2024, further underscoring their outstanding accomplishments in Canada.

“We are honored to receive this elite recognition from Cisco, a long-standing and trusted partner,” said Paul Khawaja, President, OnX. “Over the past decade, our exponential growth has been driven by our unwavering focus on solving complex business challenges. This award is a testament to our team’s dedication to providing cutting-edge, creative, and innovative solutions that empower our clients to achieve their strategic business objectives in a rapidly evolving market.”

OnX is a certified Cisco Gold Partner, with over 40 years of experience delivering industry-leading data center and communications solutions that are powering the next generation of an AI-enabled digital economy.

The partnership with Cisco has been instrumental in driving success for numerous clients, enabling them to navigate the complexities of digital transformation with confidence. This recognition underscores the strength of the collaboration between OnX and Cisco, and their shared vision of delivering exceptional value to customers.

For more information about OnX and its award-winning solutions, please click here.

About OnX

OnX, a wholly owned subsidiary of CBTS, a leading North American IT services and solutions provider, incorporates deep technical expertise into a full suite of flexible technology solutions – including Generative AI, Application Modernization, Managed Hybrid Cloud, Cybersecurity, Unified Communications, and Infrastructure solutions.From developing and deploying modern AI-enabled applications and the secure, scalable infrastructure platforms on which they run, to managing, monitoring, and optimizing their operations, OnX delivers comprehensive technology solutions for its clients’ transformative business initiatives. For more information, please visit www.onx.com.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

