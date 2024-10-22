OrangeTee & Tie: Leading Positive Change in Real Estate, Becoming a Force for Good

SINGAPORE, Oct 22, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – OrangeTee & Tie (OrangeTee), Singapore’s leading proptech agency, has officially completed a groundbreaking rebrand, marking the first major transformation of its brand identity since its founding in 2000. The striking new facade at its headquarters on 430 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh now bears the brand new OrangeTee logo, symbolising the company’s bold vision for the future. This rebranding exercise — unveiled in March 2024—signals not just a visual overhaul, but a complete evolution of the agency’s mission, led by CEO Justin Quek.

With a renewed focus on innovation and social responsibility, OrangeTee is positioning itself as a force for good in the real estate industry. The agency is on a mission to empower clients and agents alike, helping consumers “find their place” through technology, transparency, and redefined roles for real estate agents. The phased rebranding began with a launch aimed at engaging agents during its annual business convention in April, followed by a high-profile consumer showcase at The Home Expo in September; culminating in a grand celebration at its annual gala in October 2024, which brought together internal stakeholders to mark this milestone in the company’s historical journey.

Traditionally seen as mere facilitators of transactions, OrangeTee agents are now positioned as “trusted advisers” who offer a holistic approach to clients. This shift highlighted the company’s dedication to elevating the customer experience, providing expert insights beyond property listings and transaction services, and fostering lasting relationships built on expert knowledge, trust, and integrity.

Said Mr Quek, “Our brand refresh represents more than just a visual change, it’s a reflection of our core mission to make real estate simpler, more accessible, and more empowering for all. This new brand identity underscores our unwavering commitment to helping everyone confidently find their place in their real estate journey. To double down on this, OrangeTee is the first and only agency in the industry to remunerate our advisers 100 per cent of the commission from new launches with effect immediately for the next nine months.”

ELEVATING REAL ESTATE INSIGHTS AND AI TECHNOLOGY

Also in 2024, OrangeTee unveiled its new research hub during its annual business convention in April 2024. Offering comprehensive real estate insights through an intuitive interface with interactive infographics, animations, and themed reports. It is also updated regularly with market trends across market sectors like HDB, private residential, commercial, and industrial, to keep consumers well-informed.

Complementing the Research Hub is the Market Analytics Suite (MAS), offering over 100 dashboards with advanced filtering options for targeted searches. With it being accessible to both advisers and consumers, the MAS breaks down complex data into user-friendly visuals, enhancing accessibility through tablet and mobile compatibility.

Leveraging the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI), the company is enhancing its technological integration with the development of AMOS (AI-enabled Mobile Operating System), a next-generation CRM system that not only engages consumers but also empowers its advisers. Once fully implemented, AMOS will optimise its communication channels with advisers and consumers across all digital touchpoints, streamlining workflows from initial contact to appointment scheduling—boosting the efficiency and effectiveness of its services.

FORGING PARTNERSHIPS TO SUPPORT THE TEAM

To support OrangeTee advisers in their diverse real estate ventures, several strategic partnerships have already been forged in 2024. These collaborations are designed to equip advisers with cutting-edge tools, solutions, and innovative spaces–ranging from modern commercial offices to co-working environments–enabling them to better serve their clients.

Partnerships with companies like Motorist and JustCo have introduced new value-added services for OrangeTee advisers. These alliances enable advisers to offer property clients alternative car-financing options through Motorist to navigate the total debt servicing ratio, while JustCo provides access to flexible co-working spaces, in anticipation of the growing trend of companies opting for modern work environments over traditional offices.

In 2024, OrangeTee also broadened its partnerships by collaborating with iQuadrant (IQ), Crestbrick, and Century 21, enhancing the company’s overseas property listings and overall service offerings. By leveraging IQ’s expertise in overseas property investments and education, OrangeTee can tap into a wider array of properties in London, United Kingdom, while its agents benefit from IQ’s proven property investment strategies.

This builds on their existing partnership with Tokyu Livable, Inc., one of Japan’s largest real estate services firms, which serves as a key equity partner and grants OrangeTee clients access to the Japanese real estate market. In addition, through its sister company, OrangeTee International, the agency is actively marketing overseas properties in Australia, Dubai, Malaysia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

In return, OrangeTee is extending its tech capabilities by offering a lite version of its AgentApp to its partners. By sharing technology, both parties would benefit, with partners gaining access to advanced tools that enhance efficiency, while OrangeTee expands its local agent network and strengthens industry collaboration.

OrangeTee also offers a comprehensive agent-training roadmap to upskill its advisers across various property sectors. Through workshops, courses, and tech-driven learning, advisers can now stay ahead of market trends and regulations, ensuring they provide top-tier service and expertise for their clients.

Added Mr Quek, “We believe that forging strong partnerships is the key to delivering innovative, holistic solutions to our clients. Through collaborations with industry leaders across various sectors, we can empower our advisers and provide greater value to their clients.”

INSIGHTS GAINED AS PRESENTING SPONSOR OF THE HOME EXPO 2024

The culmination of these efforts led to OrangeTee’s role as the presenting sponsor of The Home Expo 2024. The three-day event at Suntec Convention Centre in September saw over 12,000 attendees, 16 expert speakers, and more than $1.3 million invested in advertising, aiming to position OrangeTee as a thought leader in the real estate industry. The event also offered industry professionals a differentiated platform to engage with their clients and build leads with potential home seekers.

During the home expo, OrangeTee also announced its support for the “Safe Havens, Bright Horizons” campaign by the Children’s Society of Singapore (CSS) to raise $100,000 for the revitalisation of Sunbeam Place, a residential home and a gazetted place of safety for the vulnerable children in Singapore under CSS, in collaboration with a local art gallery, LivingwithArt.

Mr Quek also shared his thoughts on these partnerships established by the company, stating, “These initiatives allow us to push beyond the boundaries of traditional real estate services and foster more meaningful, impactful experiences for all members of society.”

Looking forward, OrangeTee envisions a future where real estate transcends mere transactions, instead focusing on holistic, integrated solutions that cater to modern homebuyers’ evolving needs.

As OrangeTee continues to evolve as a force for good, the company is poised to shape the future of real estate, placing greater emphasis on customer-centric solutions and creating lasting value for clients and its advisers.

About OrangeTee & Tie

Founded in February 2000, OrangeTee & Tie (OrangeTeeOTT) has firmly established itself as a highly esteemed proptech agency renowned for its innovative tech tools in Singapore. In 2017, the associate agencies of OrangeTee.com and Edmund Tie & Company merged to form OrangeTee & TieOTT.

Today, the company stands at the forefront of the property industry, leading in technology, innovation, research, and data analytics. Notably, it offers exclusive digital platforms like AgentApp and PropertyAgentsReviews.com for both its advisers and consumers respectively. OrangeTee champions transparent and ethical advisory practices, while committed to building a sustainable business.

For more information on OrangeTee’s new Business Lounge, view here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l5LcYi37Ke8

