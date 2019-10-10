ORBCOMM launches first native satellite tracker for advanced OGx network

Simple, efficient and solar-powered, the SC 1000 is designed to make satellite IoT asset visibility easier and more economical.

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ORBCOMM today announced the release of the SC 1000 satellite IoT tracking device—the first terminal developed for its next-generation satellite service, OGx. The SC 1000 installs in minutes and provides intelligent visibility and satellite tracking in an affordable, compact, rugged, solar-powered package, helping enable a wider range of satellite IoT applications.

The SC 1000 is designed to give IoT solution providers the opportunity to drive new revenue streams and growth in high-value industrial markets with applications that include:

Improving agricultural production output and asset utilization

Enhancing maritime shipping and rail cargo safety and security

Supporting responsible fishing practices

Reducing the environmental impact of resource extraction in mining

Managing and tracking multi-modal global supply chains

The OGx network is engineered to reduce device power consumption, allowing the SC 1000 to perform efficiently with a compact solar panel and battery. Further advancements in hardware design, engineering and manufacturing have contributed to the device’s smaller size and cost-effectiveness relative to ORBCOMM’s other satellite terminals.

“Many of our customers want to monitor their assets by satellite, but it was too expensive for some use cases,” said David Roscoe, EVP and GM of ORBCOMM’s Satellite IoT line of business. “The SC 1000 and OGx network will put satellite tracking within reach for a wider range of applications in transportation, heavy equipment, maritime and more. And it’s ideal for our reseller and systems integrator partners to use in cost-effective IoT solutions across a variety of industries.”

One of ORBCOMM’s first SC 1000 customers, Ecoinsoft in Cambodia, is using the device to bring satellite monitoring to vessels where it was previously unfeasible—small fishing boats. “We had been looking for a way to bring tracking solutions to these fleets, but they were always too expensive or needed a power source, which these vessels don’t have,” said Soveng Mao, CEO at Ecoinsoft. “The SC 1000 was a natural fit, as it’s completely autonomous and cost-effective.”

Beyond simple asset tracking, the SC 1000 can generate data to monitor and assess utilization and dwell times, helping improve asset productivity. It’s also compatible with ORBCOMM wireless door sensors for enhanced asset security.

The wireless, autonomous device can be installed on virtually any type of equipment in minutes, and it’s resistant to dust, shock, water and vibration for deployment in some of the world’s harshest conditions.

It reports data to the ORBCOMM platform or through APIs for solution providers who want to build new IoT applications with their own platforms.

