Orderoo Launches On-Demand Service Platform in Melbourne, Welcomes Local House Cleaners to Network

Melbourne, Australia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 30, 2024) – Orderoo, the fast-growing on-demand service platform, has launched in Melbourne and is actively onboarding house cleaners as its priority. With a focus on providing a seamless connection between service providers and customers, Orderoo is attempting to reshape the way professional cleaning services are delivered.

Ankush Dhiman, Founder of Orderoo, stated, “We’re excited to introduce Orderoo to Melbourne and create a platform that supports home cleaners, mobile car detailers, beauty services, message therapists, or any service that can be delivered at the user’s preferred location and time. Our objective is to provide local service providers with tools and flexibility that may contribute to their success.”

As part of its expansion, Orderoo is providing resources to house cleaners who join the platform. When house cleaners sign up with Orderoo, they will receive a professional, custom-designed website tailored to their cleaning business, complete with a modern template, a custom subdomain, and seamless Orderoo booking integration. The website is search engine optimized to help attract more clients online.

House cleaners can join Orderoo by registering through the platform’s website or downloading the Orderoo Pro app. The registration process is designed to be straightforward, allowing cleaners to set up their profiles and begin accepting jobs promptly.

Orderoo is now available on the App Store and Google Play for both service providers and customers. For more information about the platform and its services, interested parties can visit: https://www.orderoo.com.au/earn.

About Orderoo

Orderoo is an on-demand service platform that connects users with various service providers, including home cleaners, babysitters, dog walkers, and massage therapists. The platform offers flexible booking options, allowing users to schedule services in advance or request immediate assistance. Orderoo incorporates features such as real-time tracking of service providers and background checks for professionals. The platform utilizes a user-friendly app for browsing services, exploring profiles, and booking appointments. While Orderoo prioritizes privacy and security, payments are handled directly between customers and service providers, ensuring a seamless and transparent experience.

