Pandora Cloud Partners with Taylor Protocols as New Managed Service Provider

Roswell, Georgia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 11, 2024) – Pandora Cloud, a leading cloud IT solutions and consulting services provider, announces a strategic partnership with Taylor Protocols, becoming their exclusive managed service provider for AWS cloud services. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies, combining Pandora Cloud’s expertise in cloud management with Taylor Protocols’ innovative Core Values Index™ (CVI™) assessment technology.

Taylor Protocols, renowned for its highly accurate CVI™ assessment tool, which is used to build productive teams, has chosen Pandora Cloud to migrate, manage, and optimize its AWS cloud infrastructure. This partnership ensures Taylor Protocols’ continued innovation in human resource technology while reinforcing its commitment to security, reliability, and scalability of its services.

As the managed service provider, Pandora Cloud will oversee various aspects of Taylor Protocols’ cloud infrastructure, including:

Secure cloud infrastructure management

Performance optimization

Scalability solutions

Technical support and maintenance

By leveraging Pandora Cloud’s AWS expertise, Taylor Protocols will enhance its product offerings, streamline operations, and ensure strict compliance and data protection for its clients. “We are thrilled to partner with Taylor Protocols, a company that has revolutionized the way businesses build high-performing teams,” said Kim Howell, CEO of Pandora Cloud. “This partnership allows us to apply our cloud management expertise to support Taylor Protocols’ mission of empowering businesses with their Core Values Index technology. As a Woman-Owned Small Business, Pandora Cloud takes great pride in supporting other small businesses and being a part of what helps them succeed. We understand the unique challenges growing companies face, and we’re committed to providing the technological foundation that enables their success.”

Lynn Taylor, of Taylor Protocols, commented on the partnership: “Aligning with Pandora Cloud allows us to focus on our core mission of helping everyone discover their core unchanging self and putting every person in the right seat doing their best work. Their expertise in managed cloud services will significantly enhance our ability to serve our clients with greater efficiency and security.”

This collaboration between Pandora Cloud and Taylor Protocols exemplifies the synergy of cloud technology and specialized industry knowledge. Together, they aim to drive innovations that cater to the specific needs of human growth and development, demonstrating the power of strategic partnerships in advancing technological capabilities and industry standards.

As Pandora Cloud and Taylor Protocols embark on this partnership, they are poised to set new standards in cloud-based HR technology, offering state-of-the-art solutions that ensure success, compliance, and innovation.

About Pandora Cloud

Pandora Cloud is a leading managed services provider specializing in cloud services, technology solutions, and development services. As an AWS Partner Network member and a certified Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Pandora Cloud empowers businesses across various industries to achieve their technological objectives and mission success. For more information, visit www.pandoracloud.net.

About Taylor Protocols

Taylor Protocols is the creator of the Core Values Index™ (CVI™), a highly accurate assessment tool for building productive teams and helping individuals discover their core unchanging self. With over a million CVIs completed and a 97.7% repeat score reliability, the CVI has become an essential tool for businesses aiming to put the right person in the right seat. Taylor Protocols’ technologies have consistently achieved 95% Top Performer rates in hiring and positioning. For more information, visit www.taylorprotocols.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225902