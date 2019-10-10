Parvis Expands Access to Premium Private Investments in Quebec

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 10, 2024) – Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) (“Parvis” or “the Company”), a technology-driven private investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality private investments, announces its expansion into Quebec through a strategic partnership with EQ Finance, a Montreal-based private lender. This collaboration aims to provide customized funding solutions for property owners, offering an alternative to traditional banking through flexible loan products tailored to individual needs.

“We are proud to partner with EQ Finance to expand our reach into Quebec,” shared David Michaud, Founder and CEO of Parvis. “This collaboration not only enhances our ability to provide tailored funding solutions but also aligns with our mission to build the leading marketplace for high-quality investment opportunities across Canada. This partnership marks just the beginning of our expansion in Quebec, as we are creating a tech-driven, dynamic investment ecosystem that empowers investors to grow their financial futures.”

This expansion into Quebec reinforces Parvis’ position as one of Canada’s fastest-growing private investment companies. With clients and issuers from coast to coast, Parvis continues to scale its platform, offering a wide range of investment opportunities, from development projects to mortgage funds. This strategic move demonstrates Parvis’ commitment to fostering an inclusive, technology-driven ecosystem for alternative investments.

EQ Finance specializes in providing fast and flexible funding solutions for property owners throughout Quebec. With a strong focus on customization, EQ Finance’s loan products are designed to meet the specific needs of borrowers, serving as an efficient alternative to traditional financial institutions.

The partnership with EQ Finance marks a key milestone in Parvis’ ongoing efforts to expand its footprint across Canada and offer innovative real estate investment solutions to underserved markets. By leveraging its advanced technology platform and forming new strategic alliances, Parvis continues to enhance accessibility and efficiency in alternative investing, ensuring Canadians from all regions have access to tailored, high-quality investment opportunities.

About the Company

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality opportunities. Utilizing AI and blockchain technology, Parvis streamlines the investment process, making it more accessible and efficient. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates with experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com and SEDAR+.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements“) within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer’s business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer’s prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding: execution and integration of the investment offerings; and the Company’s business plans and role in the investment industry. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the real estate, investment, and technology industries in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

