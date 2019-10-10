Personas Announces User Aquistion Marketing Program

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – October 29, 2024) – Personas Social Incorporated (TSXV: PRSN) (the “Company“) is pleased to announce its engagement with Google’s New Business Partnership Team to market its Keek Social network.

The company is pleased to announce that it is engaged in a marketing program with the Google New Business Partnership Team. The Google New Business Partnership Team identified Keek as a potential high growth business and offered the Company an “invite only opportunity” to work with Google to market Keek.

The Company will benefit from Google’s industry leading advertising expertise. Google will provide the services of its marketing team to Keek at no additional cost and the Company will pay Google for cost per impression-based advertising.

The objective of the program is to secure 1 million app installs over the next 6 to 12 months. The Company will market throughout the Google ecosystem and to advertise to potential new users and to hyper-target legacy Keek users. Ads will run on YouTube in the Google play store and other Google properties. The time to secure these users will depend on fine tuning registration conversion strategies to maximize conversion rates, and it will also depend on the amount of advertising dollars spent on the program. Management is confident that the marketing efforts will be successful and is hopeful of even better results.

One can now find Keek in the Apple AppStore, the Google Play Store, and at www.keek.com.

