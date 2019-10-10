‘Plus Your Points’ Promotion Rewards Loyalty at Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Enterprise Plus members have an opportunity to earn more rental bonus points through Feb. 28, 2025

St. Louis, Missouri–(Newsfile Corp. – October 30, 2024) – Enterprise Rent-A-Car is giving you the keys to unlock extra rewards. Beginning today, registered Enterprise Plus members can earn double points on qualifying rentals through the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Plus Your Points promotion.

The annual Plus Your Points promotion offers Enterprise Plus members the opportunity to register to earn free rental days† faster, and is available to members in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Spain and Germany. The program runs through Feb. 28, 2025.

“The Plus Your Points promotion is just one of the many ways we work to exceed customer expectations,” said Liz Ott, vice president of global brand strategy at Enterprise Mobility. “By rewarding our most loyal customers, we are staying true to our founding values, which put our customers at the forefront of all we do.”

Last year, the promotion introduced Spin to Win!, an online feature that allows members to visit their Plus Your Points dashboard weekly to earn even more bonus points. In addition to offering double points on qualifying rentals and additional points through Spin to Win!, the Plus Your Points promotion also offers members the chance to earn points through bonus opportunities known as “badges” for a range of rental-related items.

New badges added for this year’s program include:

World Traveler Badge : Earn a one-time bonus of 75 points when a member completes a qualifying rental outside of their country of residence.

: Earn a one-time bonus of 75 points when a member completes a qualifying rental outside of their country of residence. Repeat Renter Badge : Earn a one-time bonus of 100 points when a member completes at least two rentals during the Plus Your Points promotional period.

: Earn a one-time bonus of 100 points when a member completes at least two rentals during the Plus Your Points promotional period. Enterprise Deals Badge : Earn a one-time bonus of 25 points when a member clicks to learn more about Enterprise deals and promotions.

Points earned during the Plus Your Points promotion are redeemable for free rental days† at any time, in any available vehicle at thousands of participating Enterprise locations worldwide. Enterprise Plus loyalty points don’t expire as long as the member completes one qualifying Enterprise rental or points earning event (including participation in Plus Your Points) during every three-year period.

Customers can enroll in the program, learn how to earn bonus points and read more about Enterprise Plus terms and conditions at enterpriseplus.com. Once enrolled, Enterprise Plus members simply use their membership number when booking a reservation to receive all member benefits.

Membership in Enterprise Plus is free and open to anyone 21 years and older.

† Free rental days covers base rate (time and mileage) only and does not apply to applicable taxes, fees, surcharges, refueling, drop-off, delivery, youthful driver, additional driver, pick up, or one-way charges, license recoupment/air tax recovery, concession recoupment fees, airport and airport facility fees, or any optional product or service, which are the responsibility of the renter.

About Enterprise Mobility

Enterprise Mobility is a leading provider of mobility solutions including car rental, fleet management, flexible vehicle hire, carsharing, vanpooling, truck rental, luxury rental, retail car sales and vehicle subscription, as well as other transportation technology services and solutions, to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Enterprise Mobility, inclusive of its subsidiaries and franchisees, and affiliate, Enterprise Fleet Management, manages a diverse fleet of more than 2.4 million vehicles through an integrated network of over 9,500 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Enterprise Mobility manages the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo brands.

