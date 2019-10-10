Powering Through Adversity: Paladin Power Delivers Game-Changing Off-Grid Energy Systems

Residential and commercial properties gain energy autonomy with innovative storage solutions

Carlsbad, California–(Newsfile Corp. – October 17, 2024) – Paladin Power™, a leader in innovative energy storage systems (ESS), addresses the critical need for reliable and sustainable power in challenging situations with its state-of-the-art ESS designed to be a complete off-grid system. As communities nationwide face increasing risks from natural disasters and aging power infrastructure, Paladin empowers homeowners and businesses to achieve energy independence.

Paladin’s systems integrate solar power and battery storage, providing reliable energy even when the local grid fails. This technology is crucial in regions where power disruptions are frequent, allowing users to generate and store their own energy for continuous use. By prioritizing long-term sustainability, Paladin helps customers maintain their lifestyle and safety, regardless of grid conditions.

“Living in an area with fire and landslide risks, we’ve faced multiple power outages due to safety precautions,” said Ben Lozano, a California resident and Paladin customer. “Thanks to Paladin, we’ve been living completely off-grid for over 1.5 years. We now have reliable, clean energy that keeps our lights, refrigerator, air conditioning, and even our electric vehicle powered without interruption. It’s been a lifesaver.”

As grid challenges increase, the ability to stay powered during outages becomes more critical. Paladin’s ESS provides that independence, ensuring that communities can continue operating under any circumstances.

“Our mission is to empower homeowners with reliable, sustainable energy solutions that work when they’re needed most,” said Ted Thomas, CEO of Paladin Power. “Our ESS is designed to power an entire home, ensuring critical appliances, medical devices, and even electric vehicle charging remain operational during grid outages caused by natural disasters or unreliable power grids.”

Paladin’s ESS offers several key advantages:

Scalable inverters from 7-21 kW and stackable batteries from 24-96 kWh

Compatible with solar and wind power

Compliance with California’s Net Energy Metering (NEM) 3.0 and Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP) requirements

Easy installation with pre-wired, all-in-one enclosure design

20-year warranty, demonstrating long-term reliability

Paladin’s technology meets the growing demand for self-sufficient energy solutions and is one of the few capable of offsetting 100% of residential power consumption under California’s new NEM 3.0 regulations. The system provides homeowners with energy independence and comfort during grid outages or proactive power shutoffs.

As communities nationwide seek energy resilience, Paladin remains dedicated to providing advanced technology that ensures reliable, sustainable power when and where it’s needed most.

# # #

About Paladin Power

Paladin Power™ is the next-generation energy storage solution (ESS) for residential and commercial markets. Paladin’s ESS is designed from the ground up to be easy to install and scalable, with an unmatched 20-year warranty. Its elegant design encloses inverters and batteries all in one system, solving today’s energy problems with green energy solutions for homes, buildings and EVs. Paladin is the only ESS on the market that comes entirely in one enclosure and is NEM 3.0 ready for the California market. Paladin is proudly US-Veteran-owned and led.

For more information about Paladin Power and its innovative energy solutions, visit www.paladinpower.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Gerber

katie@dopaminegroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226768