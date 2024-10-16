‘PROJECT 7’ by SLL’s STUDIO SLAM Shatters 100 Million Views across Multiple Platforms

SEOUL, S.KOREA, Oct 16, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – The first-ever idol assembly and enhancement audition in Korea, PROJECT 7, has reached a staggering milestone, achieving over 100 million total views across multiple platforms in a phenomenal surge of popularity.

– STUDIO SLAM, the mastermind behind Culinary Class Wars, proves its global fanbase with PROJECT 7

– Views skyrocketing on YouTube, Instagram, X, TikTok, and more, igniting an online frenzy

PROJECT 7 (produced by STUDIO SLAM, SLL) is a groundbreaking idol audition program that introduces the concept of “assembly and enhancement.” It allows viewers to directly vote for and select participants from the very first round, building new teams while watching their favorite contestants grow through each stage. For SLL, PROJECT 7 marks its first venture into the music industry through an investment in the program’s IP, adding even greater significance to its success.

STUDIO SLAM, the powerhouse behind the global hit survival show Culinary Class Wars, which dominated not only Korea but the world, is responsible for producing PROJECT 7. This has fueled growing anticipation for the show. STUDIO SLAM, a label under the global creative studio SLL, has rapidly evolved into a dominant force in audition entertainment.

Since the release of the second teaser on September 19, PROJECT 7 has captured audiences’ attention. On October 15, the total number of views for content across YouTube, Instagram, X, TikTok, and other platforms hit a jaw-dropping 100,128,164 views, proving the show’s massive popularity even before its official premiere.

One of the key drivers of this explosive growth has been the short-form content introducing the contestants, such as the “Up to You Title Song Self-Introduction Shorts,” which showcased the unique appeal of each contestant. These clips racked up the highest number of views across all platforms, igniting momentum. The “Profile Cut Images” of the contestants, who beat fierce competition to secure their spots, also added to the surge in views, highlighting the diverse personalities of the participants.

In addition, the program’s innovative planning and fresh approach have been demonstrated through the “Personal PR Shorts,” the “Heart Assembly Challenge Shorts,” the “Up to You Title Song” stage performance, and the contestants’ “Personal Fancam Videos,” all of which have recorded overwhelming numbers.

Not just in Korea, but globally, K-pop fans have been watching PROJECT 7 content on repeat and flooding the comment sections with enthusiastic reactions. With the program’s total view count now surpassing 100 million, all eyes are on how far the skyrocketing popularity of PROJECT 7 will go.

The production team expressed their gratitude, saying, “We are incredibly thankful for the passionate support and interest in PROJECT 7 even before its premiere. We are doing our best to meet the expectations of fans who love the show. Don’t miss the first broadcast on Friday, October 18.”

Meanwhile, the first-ever idol assembly and enhancement audition show, JTBC’s PROJECT 7, will air its first and second episodes consecutively on Friday, October 18, starting at 8:50 PM.

About SLL

SLL is a complete content studio that oversees the entire value chain of the content business, from story planning and development to production, investment, and distribution, opening new horizons for K-content. From top-tier dramas like SKY Castle, The World of the Married, Reborn Rich, Hellbound, D.P., All of Us Are Dead, Narco-Saints, and Big Bet, to films and variety shows like The Roundup series, Sing Again, and Culinary Class Wars, SLL has led the trends with high-quality works, regardless of platform or format.

With over 200 key creators and 15 labels, SLL has produced more than 150 pieces of content and continues to expand its global content competitiveness.

