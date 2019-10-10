reAlpha’s Subsidiary AiChat Partners with M1, a Telecom Provider, to Launch WhatsApp Pay Integration

Advancing Social Commerce in Singapore Using AI-powered Conversational Solutions

DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — reAlpha Tech Corp. (“reAlpha” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AIRE), a real estate technology company developing and commercializing artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies, today announces a significant milestone recently achieved by its subsidiary, AiChat Pte. Ltd. (“AiChat”). AiChat, a leading provider of AI-powered conversational solutions, has partnered with M1 Limited (“M1”), one of Singapore’s largest mobile network operators, to launch WhatsApp Pay as part of M1’s social commerce strategy in Singapore.

As M1’s official WhatsApp business solution partner, AiChat integrated its AI chatbot capabilities with WhatsApp Pay, which is powered by Stripe’s financial infrastructure. This integration allows select M1 Corporate Individual (CORI) plan subscribers to reserve and secure flagship phones directly through WhatsApp, including making deposits and reservations within a single, conversational flow.

Kester Poh, CEO of AiChat, stated, “We believe our collaboration with M1 and the integration of WhatsApp Pay demonstrates the power of conversational commerce in driving both customer satisfaction and business growth.”

“reAlpha remains committed to advancing AI in real estate and exploring synergies with AiChat’s capabilities, while expanding through strategic acquisitions,” said Interim Chief Financial Officer, Rakesh Prasad.

About reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) is a real estate technology company developing an end-to-end commission-free homebuying platform. Utilizing the power of AI and an acquisition-led growth strategy, reAlpha’s goal is to offer a more affordable, streamlined experience for those on the journey to homeownership. For more information, visit https://www.realpha.com/.

About AiChat Pte. Ltd.

AiChat Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of reAlpha, is a Singapore-based company that develops AI-powered conversational customer experience solutions. Its platform leverages AI to provide businesses with intelligent chatbots and automation tools that improve customer interactions and operational efficiency. For more information about AiChat, visit www.aichat.com.

About M1 Limited

M1 Limited is Singapore’s first digital network operator, providing a suite of communications services, including mobile, fixed line, and fiber offerings, to over two million customers. Since the launch of commercial services in 1997, they have achieved many firsts – becoming one of the first operators to be awarded one of Singapore’s two nationwide 5G standalone network licenses, first operator to offer nationwide 4G service, as well as ultra high-speed fixed broadband, fixed voice, and other services on the Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (NGNBN).

