Remote Access for Education: Transforming Learning with TSplus Solutions

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As schools and universities navigate the shift towards digital learning, recent feedback from schools in the UK underscores the vital role TSplus remote access solutions can play in maintaining continuity and efficiency in education. Designed to support both educators and students, TSplus provides secure, flexible, and easy-to-use solutions that enable seamless access to educational resources from anywhere.

Remote Access for Education Enhances Remote Learning and Security

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Longdendale High School turned to TSplus to facilitate remote learning. According to Malcolm Ogden, Network Manager at the school, TSplus delivered the perfect balance of functionality and security.

“We initially implemented TSplus because the remote tools we were using weren’t reliable,” Malcolm shares. “TSplus allowed us to set up a secure server within an hour, a lifesaver during those critical times.”

The software’s remote desktop access enabled staff and students to connect to the school’s network with ease, enhancing both learning and collaboration. “It’s incredibly user-friendly, and the performance is outstanding even with multiple users. The system has run smoothly, ensuring education was never interrupted,” Malcolm adds.

Security was another crucial factor. Longdendale’s use of two-factor authentication (2FA) and advanced security features ensured the protection of sensitive student data. “Knowing our network is secure allows us to focus on what matters—supporting our students,” says Malcolm.

Cost-Effective and Reliable Remote Access for Education

At Rayner Stephens High School, IT Manager Simon praises TSplus for its adaptability and cost-effectiveness. “We used to rely on Microsoft Remote Desktop, but it was expensive and difficult to manage. TSplus, on the other hand, is straightforward, customizable, and doesn’t strain our server resources.”

TSplus also ensured continuity of education during remote learning periods, with Simon particularly noting the 2FA feature that strengthened the school’s cybersecurity. “TSplus offers a robust, affordable solution that evolves with our needs,” Simon explains.

TSplus Remote Access for Education Trial Version

TSplus is committed to empowering educational institutions with cutting-edge remote access solutions. Their technologies are trusted by prestigious institutions worldwide, including Harvard University, the University of Sheffield, and the University of Stuttgart, to provide secure, efficient remote access for staff and students alike.

Schools looking to optimize their remote learning environment are invited to visit https://tsplus.net/remote-access-for-education/ and to experience the benefits firsthand by downloading the free trial (Here).

Watch the video here to see how TSplus is transforming the future of education.

About TSplus

TSplus is a leading provider of remote desktop and application delivery solutions, designed to simplify and secure access to business and educational resources from any location. With a focus on affordability, security, and user experience, TSplus serves thousands of organizations worldwide, helping them improve efficiency and flexibility through reliable remote access technology. Whether in education, healthcare, or business, TSplus is committed to enabling seamless digital experiences for users across the globe.

