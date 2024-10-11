RETRANSMISSION: Top Young Innovator Announces Dallas-Based Hisham Ahmad as America’s “Top Young Innovator 2024”

DiscoverSTEM Celebrates Innovation with Award-Winning Solutions from Youth Innovators Across the USA and UAE.

Dallas, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – October 11, 2024) – Top Young Innovator is proud to announce that Hisham Ahmad, a Dallas-based serial innovator and entrepreneur has been awarded the title of America’s Top Young Innovator 2024 during the grand finale held at the University of Texas at Dallas. The competition, which highlights middle and high school students from across the country, brought together innovative solutions designed to address real-world challenges. The event, organized by DiscoverSTEM, attracted over 900 attendees and celebrated the ingenuity of young minds committed to making a positive impact through their innovations.

Hisham Ahmad receiving the 'America's Top Young Innovator' award from Texas State Representative Salman Bhojani.

Top Young Innovators

DiscoverSTEM

Event Overview and Innovation Awards

The grand finale took place during DiscoverSTEM Innovation Day 2024, an annual event that celebrates the achievements of young innovators mentored by DiscoverSTEM. This year, over 90 DiscoverSTEM students were honored with U.S. Patent Certificates for their innovative work. Distinguished guests, including Texas State Representative Salman Bhojani and Senior NASA Scientist Dr. Hashima Hasan, presented the awards, recognizing the significant contributions these young individuals are making to science and technology.

Hisham Ahmad Receives Top Innovator Award

Hisham Ahmad receiving the America’s Top Young Innovator award from Texas State Representative Salman Bhojani.

Dallas-based Hisham Ahmad won the America’s Top Young Innovator 2024 title for his invention-a system that autonomously disinfects door handles. This innovation addresses a common source of germ transmission in public spaces, with the potential to reduce hospital-acquired infections and improve public health.

Additional Award Recipients

19 other young innovators including DiscoverSTEM students won ‘Best Innovation’ awards in their categories for their innovations:

Ali Humaid Al Loughani from Dubai, UAE, who won the Best Innovation in Robotics award for his AI-powered robotic doctor, designed to improve early patient diagnosis.

from Dubai, UAE, who won the award for his AI-powered robotic doctor, designed to improve early patient diagnosis. Hajer Janabi & Jumana Janabi received the Most Human-Centric Innovation award for their system that predicts human behaviors and mental health issues using peer-to-peer feedback and life events, enabling early intervention and support.

received the award for their system that predicts human behaviors and mental health issues using peer-to-peer feedback and life events, enabling early intervention and support. Abdullah Kabeer , Nithyashri Ramesh , Isha Agrawal , Nakshatra Piduri , Tarik Syed , and Zaynab Khan won the Best Innovation in Biotechnology award for their solution that helps color-blind individuals identify colors, enhancing inclusivity.

, , , , , and won the award for their solution that helps color-blind individuals identify colors, enhancing inclusivity. Avaneesh Jakkireddy , Gautam Rao , Iliyan Mithani , Raj Kusumakar , Vihan Yerubandi , and Nihal Yerubandi received the Best Innovation in Neurotechnology & Brain-Computer Interface award for their communication system designed for ALS patients.

, , , , , and received the award for their communication system designed for ALS patients. Anusha Nigam , Raisha Bhojani , and Meher Saanvi Singh were awarded the Best Innovation in Mental Health category for their technology that predicts mental health challenges in teenagers, promoting early intervention.

, , and were awarded the category for their technology that predicts mental health challenges in teenagers, promoting early intervention. Sparsh Kamdar received the Best Innovation in Fitness award for developing a system that monitors hydration levels to support personal health and well-being.

Ali Humaid Al Loughani receiving the Best Innovation in Robotics award from Texas State Representative Salman Bhojani.

About America’s Top Young Innovator

America’s Top Young Innovator is a nationwide competition, organized by DiscoverSTEM, that provides a platform for young innovators to present their ideas in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics . Initially launched in the USA, the competition now includes international finalists, further encouraging innovation across borders.

About DiscoverSTEM

DiscoverSTEM is an organization dedicated to mentoring young innovators and entrepreneurs between the ages of 8 and 18. Over the past four years, DiscoverSTEM has mentored more than 500 students in identifying real-world problems and innovative novel solutions to these innovations. Over 500 kids filed patent applications with over 250 successfully receiving U.S. patents. The organization operates a state-of-the-art Research & Innovation Lab, providing students with cutting-edge research opportunities in areas such as Aerospace, Artificial Intelligence, FinTech, Biotechnology, Neurotechnology, and more.

Recognized for its significant contributions to education, DiscoverSTEM’s founders were recently awarded the prestigious George Washington Honor Medal for their transformative impact on the U.S. education system. As part of its international expansion, DiscoverSTEM is set to open a new facility in Dubai, UAE, furthering its mission to nurture the next generation of global innovators and exploring partnership with like-minded organizations.

For more information about America’s Top Young Innovator Competition, visit: www.topyounginnovators.org

For more information about DiscoverSTEM, visit: www.discoverstem.info

