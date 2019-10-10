Rogers Confirms Plans to Launch Warner Bros. Discovery Brands in 2025

Bell abandons court action to block launch of Discovery channels

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rogers Communications confirmed today it will be the proud home of Warner Bros. Discovery’s suite of English-language U.S. lifestyle and factual brands starting January 1, 2025. This confirms Rogers plans to bring this sought after content to Canadians and follows Bell’s decision to abandon its legal efforts to block Canadians from seeing Discovery channels.

“We’re already home to Canada’s #1 sports network, and this partnership helps solidify our leadership in entertainment with a diverse media portfolio of TV’s most iconic brands,” said Colette Watson, President, Rogers Sports & Media.

As the exclusive English-language content rights holder, distributor, and advertising representative for the Discovery brands in Canada, Rogers will launch TV channels for Discovery ID and Discovery and will work with Canadian distribution partners to make the content widely available. In addition, content from Cooking, OWN, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, and Discovery Science will be available on demand and via Citytv+ on Amazon Prime Video Channels.

In June, Bell filed a Notice of Application in the Ontario Superior Court seeking an injunction to block Rogers from distributing Discovery channels. Bell acknowledged all claims against Rogers were unfounded and abandoned its legal efforts.

About Rogers Communications
Rogers is Canada’s leading communications and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

For more information:
media@rci.rogers.com
1-844-226-1338

