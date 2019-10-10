Saasquatch Capital Corp. Releases Q4 Fiscal 2024 Financial Results and Transfer to NEX Board

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 30, 2024) – Saasquatch Capital Corp. (TSXV: JPIM.H) (formerly Jasper Commerce Inc.) (“Saasquatch” or the “Company“) today announced its financial performance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 (“Q4 2024”) ending July 31, 2024. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

On July 26, 2024, Saasquatch changed its financial year from July 31 to October 31. As a result, the Company’s annual financial statements for the 2024 fiscal year will end on October 31, 2024 and will contain five quarters.

As previously announced, on June 30, 2024 Saasquatch sold its Product Information Management business and related assets to Digital Commerce Payment Inc., a private company that is arm’s length to Saasquatch., for total consideration of up to $1,500,000.

For Q4 2024, Saasquatch reported a net gain of $1,294,619, an improvement from the loss of $279,530 reported in Q4 2023. The net gain includes a gain on the asset sale of $1,360,111.

The total revenue for Q4 2024 was $163,630, a decline from $353,094 in Q4 2023. There was no revenue in the month of July due to the asset sale as customer contracts were assigned to the purchaser.

The total expenses for Q4 2024 was $358,272, a decline from $710,750 in Q4 2023. Operating costs declined significantly in the month of July due to the asset sale as employee and vendor contracts were assumed by the purchaser.

On September 13, 2024, the TSX Venture Exchange announced that the Company’s listing transferred to the NEX and the trading symbol for the Company changed from JPIM to JPIM.H. Trading in the shares of the Company remain suspended.

This news release should be read in conjunction with Saasquatch’s unaudited financial statements and the accompanying notes, as at and for the quarter ended July 31, 2024. Those documents have been filed with certain securities regulatory authorities in Canada and are available on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Saasquatch Capital Corp. (formerly Jasper Commerce Inc.)

Saasquatch is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario and has no active business operations or assets other than its equity interest in its subsidiary and its contingent rights, indirectly, to receive earn-out payments from the asset sale.

