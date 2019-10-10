SADA launches Managed SecOps powered by Google Security Operations

Protecting Customer’s Business with SADA’s Expert-Managed Security Services

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SADA (an Insight company), a leading business and technology consultancy and award-winning Google Cloud Premier Partner across various products and engagement models, announces the launch of its Managed Security Operations (SecOps) services, available Oct. 8, 2024.

This comprehensive offering provides organizations with a fully managed, 24/7 security solution leveraging the power of Google Security Operations (formerly Chronicle). SADA’s Managed SecOps empowers businesses to achieve:

Enhanced Threat Detection and Rapid Response: Identify and neutralize threats with Google Cloud’s industry-leading, intelligence-driven, and AI-powered security analytics and automation capabilities.

Identify and neutralize threats with Google Cloud’s industry-leading, intelligence-driven, and AI-powered security analytics and automation capabilities. Cost-Effective Security Operations: Reduce the burden on internal resources and eliminate the need for expensive in-house Security Operation Center (SOC) infrastructure.

Reduce the burden on internal resources and eliminate the need for expensive in-house Security Operation Center (SOC) infrastructure. Improved Security Detection: Gain deeper visibility and continuous monitoring across your entire IT environment, from cloud and SaaS to on-premises.

Addressing the Security Operations Challenge

Today’s organizations grapple with a constant barrage of security data and alerts, often lacking the skills and expertise to manage them effectively. Traditional security information and event management (SIEM) and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) solutions continue to increase in complexity, along with the threats they are trying to defend against. As a result, SOC management is resource-intensive, leaving security teams overwhelmed and unable to maintain 24/7 monitoring.

Building and maintaining an in-house SOC is costly and requires advanced security solutions and analyst resources. There is a growing opportunity for security engineering teams to leverage AI to optimize their operations and tackle the challenges of increasing workloads; however, understanding how to best utilize these tools requires significant investment and technical knowledge.

“The ever-expanding threat landscape requires organizations to adopt advanced security solutions with continuous monitoring and rapid response capabilities,” said Rocky Giglio, Global Director of Security GTM at SADA. “Our Managed SecOps service leverages the power of Google Cloud and its proven ability to handle massive amounts of data and its Security Operations platform, combined with SADA’s global team of experienced security analysts to deliver comprehensive protection and peace of mind to our customers.”

SADA’s Managed SecOps addresses these challenges directly by providing:

Top Experts in Google Security Operations:

SADA’s Google Cloud-certified experts leverage the advanced threat detection and automation capabilities of Google Security Operations to deliver comprehensive security monitoring.

SADA’s Google Cloud-certified experts leverage the advanced threat detection and automation capabilities of Google Security Operations to deliver comprehensive security monitoring. Continuous Threat Monitoring and Response:

SADA’s security operations center, staffed by highly trained analysts, provides 24/7 monitoring and rapid response to security incidents, including both external and insider threats.

SADA’s security operations center, staffed by highly trained analysts, provides 24/7 monitoring and rapid response to security incidents, including both external and insider threats. Reduced Alert Fatigue:

SADA’s security teams filter out noise and prioritize high-risk threats, enabling customer technical staff to focus on the most critical issues with a high-touch ticket portal providing quick remediation handoff.

SADA’s security teams filter out noise and prioritize high-risk threats, enabling customer technical staff to focus on the most critical issues with a high-touch ticket portal providing quick remediation handoff. Improved Threat Investigation:

Leveraging our expertise and Google Cloud’s advanced analytics, SADA can perform threat hunts and investigate complex threats quickly and efficiently, powered by Mandiant Intelligence.

Leveraging our expertise and Google Cloud’s advanced analytics, SADA can perform threat hunts and investigate complex threats quickly and efficiently, powered by Mandiant Intelligence. Enhanced Security Posture:

SADA’s Managed SecOps helps customers maintain a strong security posture by supporting customers’ regulatory compliance and data security, including receiving an annual Security Assessment to check up on their security configuration across their IT environment.

SADA’s Managed SecOps helps customers maintain a strong security posture by supporting customers’ regulatory compliance and data security, including receiving an annual Security Assessment to check up on their security configuration across their IT environment. AI Augmentation:

SADA’s Managed Security Team can act quickly and effectively with the help of Google Security Operations’ AI capabilities to build and enhance Security Operation workflows in ways that legacy Managed Security Service Providers cannot, such as rapid, tailored query creation or custom playbook automation development.

About SADA, An Insight company

SADA , An Insight company, is a market leader in professional services and an award-winning solutions provider of Google Cloud. Since 2000, SADA has been committed to helping customers in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing, and the public sector solve their most complex challenges so they can focus on achieving their boldest ambitions. With offices in North America, India, and Armenia providing sales and customer support teams, SADA is positioned to meet customers where they are in their digital transformation journey. SADA is a 7x Google Cloud Partner of the Year award winner with 10 Google Cloud Specializations and has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces four years in a row. Learn more at www.sada.com

Media Contact

Stephanie Krivacek

press@sada.com