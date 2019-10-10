Sequans Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT Module Powers the Next-Generation Building36 Connected Thermostat

Paris, France–(Newsfile Corp. – October 8, 2024) – Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading 4G/5G IoT semiconductor company, announces today that Building36, an Alarm.com company and innovator in smart home solutions, has selected Sequans Monarch® 2 GM02S module to connect its latest thermostat, the Smart Thermostat HQ.

The new Smart Thermostat HQ, equipped with Sequans Monarch module, offers unparalleled connectivity and performance, redefining ease of installation for HVAC contractors. Monarch, known for its ultra-low power consumption and robust LTE-M/NB-IoT connectivity, ensures that Building36’s thermostat provides reliable and seamless communication, enhancing user experience and energy management while eliminating common connectivity issues.

Key features of the Smart Thermostat HQ powered by Sequans Monarch technology include:

Cellular Connectivity: The thermostat connects via a reliable cellular network, eliminating issues like weak WiFi signals and forgotten passwords. One-Step Customer Setup: Contractors simply enter the homeowner’s mobile number, and the system seamlessly creates their account and connects automatically. Built-in Smart Home Hub: Enables easy expansion to other IoT devices without additional hardware. Near-Instant Connection: Allows for quick installation and setup, boosting technician productivity.

“We are thrilled to integrate Sequans Monarch module into our Smart Thermostat HQ,” said Dan Goodman, President and Founder of Building36. “This collaboration enables us to offer HVAC contractors a game-changing solution that simplifies installation and enhances connectivity. For homeowners, it means a more reliable, energy-efficient smart home experience with seamless expansion capabilities. It’s a win-win that truly sets the Smart Thermostat HQ apart in the market.”

“Sequans is excited to partner with Building36 to bring our Monarch technology to their innovative Smart Thermostat HQ,” said Georges Karam, CEO of Sequans Communications. “Our cellular IoT technology is designed to deliver the best in connectivity and energy efficiency, enabling Building36 to offer a product that simplifies installation and enhances reliability for both contractors and homeowners.”

The Smart Thermostat HQ has been available through authorized HVAC partners since October 2, 2024. For more information, visit www.building36.com.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading semiconductor company specialized in wireless cellular technology for the Internet of Things (IoT). Our engineers design and develop innovative, secure, and scalable technologies that power the next generation of connected devices. We offer a wide range of solutions, including chips, modules, IP and services. Our LTE-M/NB-IoT, 4G LTE Cat 1bis, and 5G NR RedCap/eRedCap platforms are optimized for IoT, delivering breakthroughs in wireless connectivity, power efficiency, security, and performance. Established in 2003, Sequans is headquartered in France and has a global presence with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, and China.

About Building36

Building36 is the Smarter HVAC Maintenance Plan. We offer innovative smart thermostats, sensors, and connected home solutions that enhance comfort and convenience for homeowners while positioning HVAC dealers as indispensable partners. Building36’s 24/7 monitoring and proactive alerts ensure optimal system performance, fostering strong homeowner loyalty. This increased customer retention helps HVAC dealers maintain their client base, reducing their exposure to competitive pressures and lowering new customer acquisition costs.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com’s technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit alarm.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225961