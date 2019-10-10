Sequans to Participate in 13th Annual ROTH Technology Conference on November 20th

Paris, France–(Newsfile Corp. – October 30, 2024) – Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading provider of 4G and 5G semiconductors and modules for the Internet of Things, today announced that Georges Karam, President and CEO, and Deborah Choate, CFO, will participate in the 13th Annual Roth Technology Conference being held November 19 – 20, 2024, at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City. Sequans’ management will conduct one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, November 20.

For more information about the Roth Technology Conference or to schedule a meeting with Sequans’ management, contact your Roth representative. Roth Capital reserves the right to optimize a company’s meeting schedule. It is recommended that participants confirm all meeting times with the conference organizers.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading semiconductor company specializing in wireless cellular technology for the Internet of Things (IoT). Our engineers design and develop innovative, secure, and scalable technologies that power the next generation of connected devices. We offer a wide range of solutions, including chips, modules, IP, and services. Our LTE-M/NB-IoT, 4G LTE Cat 1bis, and 5G NR RedCap/eRedCap platforms are optimized for IoT, delivering breakthroughs in wireless connectivity, power efficiency, security, and performance. Established in 2003, Sequans is headquartered in France and has a global presence with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, and China.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228325