SIGMA “fp Day” Celebrates Five Years of Full-Frame Freedom

Burbank, California–(Newsfile Corp. – October 21, 2024) – SIGMA Corporation of America is celebrating five years of full-frame freedom with SIGMA fp Day on October 25, the 5th anniversary of its fp full-frame camera, the world’s smallest and lightest mirrorless digital camera with a full-frame image sensor.*

fp Day is a free event that will include education, product demos, photowalks, commemorative merch giveaways, food and beverages, and a celebration of one of SIGMA’s most innovative cameras. In addition, fp Day will feature special presentations from SIGMA Ambassadors and collaborators, including Ambassadors Graham Sheldon and Heather Larkin, and YouTube and social media filmmaker Sebastian Oropeza. Other influential and prominent leaders in photography and the cinema world will join the festivities. Aaron Norberg, SIGMA Senior Technical Representative, will be available by appointment only for technical briefings on the newest SIGMA lenses and fp camera system. An AF cinema lens prototype of the SIGMA 28-45mm T2 Cine will also be on display.

The fp Day event is Friday, Oct. 25 from 2-7pm PDT at the SIGMA Burbank Showroom, 148 S. Victory Blvd, Burbank, CA 91502. For more information and to register, please click here.

For those who cannot attend the event in person, several of the sessions will be live streamed on SIGMA America’s social channels. Additionally, an online sweepstakes allows viewers the chance to share their thoughts on the camera and win prizes including a $1,000 SIGMA Gift Certificates.

“Five years ago, we introduced the SIGMA fp. Since then, we have earned many dedicated fans thanks to its unique construction, versatility, and technical capabilities,” states SIGMA CEO Kazuto Yamaki. “We are very grateful for your kind support.”

Originally introduced in October, 2019, The SIGMA fp incorporates a 35mm full-frame Bayer sensor with 24.6 effective megapixels in a compact body, and boasts great versatility and scalability that allows mixing-and-matching of a variety of interchangeable lenses and accessories. It is a camera that is casual enough to take anywhere, anytime, and high-spec enough for serious still and cine shooting in the highest image quality, all in a robust and classy body. The fp camera was named TIPA World Awards 2020 Best Full-Frame Expert Camera. In March 2021, SIGMA expanded the fp camera lineup with the introduction of the 61-megapixel fp L, which shares the same physical dimensions and layout of the fp, offering creators two sensor options. And in February 2023, a major firmware update for the cameras introduced the EL Zone system, an innovative visual metering system, to both cameras.

* As of March 2021, by SIGMA.

About SIGMA Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, SIGMA has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced SIGMA Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Fujifilm, Leica, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony and SIGMA, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, the SIGMA Cine lens lineup was launched, further cementing SIGMA as an innovator in imaging engineering. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the SIGMA benchmark of excellence, SIGMA Cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, SIGMA continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the native L-mount SIGMA fp and fp L full-frame mirrorless digital cameras, announced in July 2019 and March 2021 respectively. These products, along with dozens of award-winning SIGMA Global Vision lenses available in native L-Mount format, demonstrate SIGMA’s continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings. With the fp, fp L and these lenses, even more users can now leverage SIGMA’s renowned optical formula to achieve their creative vision with ease.

For more information about SIGMA America, please visit sigmaphoto.com and SIGMA Blog.

