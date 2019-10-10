SIMPPLE Ltd. Announces $1.0 Million Sale of Multi-functional Robots in Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand

Photo of Gemini robot within an institution SIMPPLE Gemini robots are commercially adopted in Singapore and are expected to scale into other overseas markets.

Singapore, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SIMPPLE Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPPL) (“SIMPPLE” or “the Company”), a leading technology provider and innovator in the facilities management (FM) sector, today announced the initial sale, for an aggregate of about $1.0 million, of the Company’s proprietary 3-in-1 multifunctional robots and modular robot heads across Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Photo Comparison of Gemini (multifunctional robot) and cleaning robot in a retail mall





Brand-named Gemini, the A.I. video-analytics robots are the first to perform security, digital concierge, and cleaning services in a facilities management setting. These modular robot heads can be retrofitted on traditional cleaning robots, thus converting them to 3-in-1 units with the same A.I. video-analytics capabilities.

In Singapore, Gemini robots have been deployed at retail malls, commercial office buildings, and healthcare institutions. In Malaysia and Thailand, SIMPPLE’s Gemini heads have been retrofitted to existing cleaning robots and utilized at commercial office buildings.

According to SIMPPLE chief executive officer Norman Schroeder, Gemini is a “game-changer” in the field of service robotics. The robot can swiftly, accurately, and intelligently conduct security patrols, engage with lost or distressed personnels seeking security assistance, engage in two-way video calls, interface remotely with facility managers, and perform a wide variety of routine cleaning tasks including scrubbing or vacuuming.

“Gemini can operate independently or in concert with existing CCTV camera systems,” he added, allowing those systems to identify situations needing resolution and task Gemini to resolve them. In so doing, Gemini provides “significant savings and convenience” to facility management companies and integrated services operators, said the CEO.

“The deployment of Gemini across Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand,” he said, “further validates the commercial viability of our end-to-end facilities management solution including integrated robotics and artificial intelligence.”

Additional Gemini sales to customers in Australia, New Zealand, and other markets are expected “in the coming months,” said Mr. Schroeder.

The development of Gemini was supported by three Singapore government agencies, one of which, in 2019 and 2022, awarded SIMPPLE grants totalling about $380,000 to develop multi-functional robots. In 2024, Gemini was then included in the Advanced Digital Solutions (ADS) grant scheme supported by Singapore’s InfoComm Media Development Authority (IMDA), thus facilitating SIMPPLE’s aggregate $1.0 million Gemini sale described above.

According to a May 2024 report by Technavio , the global service robotics market is projected to grow by a CAGR of 30.25%, or $90.4 billion, from 2024 to 2028. This rapid growth, said Technavio, will be driven by the continuing integration of advanced technologies such as IoT, A.I., and natural language processing into service robots, and by world governments pouring significant investment into these technologies. Technological advancements in machine learning, adaptive computing, and vision systems will also make service robots increasingly suitable for commercial tasks, said the report.

Close-up photo of Gemini modular security head at a premium retail mall in Singapore





About SIMPPLE LTD.

Headquartered in Singapore, SIMPPLE LTD. is an advanced technology solution provider in the emerging PropTech space, focused on helping facilities owners and managers manage facilities autonomously. Founded in 2016, the Company has a strong foothold in the Singapore facilities management market, serving over 60 clients in both the public and private sectors and extending out of Singapore into Australia and the Middle East. The Company has developed its proprietary SIMPPLE Ecosystem, to create an automated workforce management tool for building maintenance, surveillance and cleaning comprised of a mix of software and hardware solutions such as robotics (both cleaning and security) and Internet-of-Things (“IoT”) devices.

For more information on SIMPPLE, please visit: https://www.simpple.ai

