Sonim Technologies to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XVII on October 29 in Los Angeles

San Diego, California–(Newsfile Corp. – October 21, 2024) – Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM), today announced that it will be presenting at the LD Micro Main Event XVII investor conference to be held October 28-30, 2024 in Los Angeles. As part of the conference, the Company will conduct a group presentation at 4:00 pm Pacific Time on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. To join the presentation online, please visit the webcast link available at https://ir.sonimtech.com/.

Additionally, Clay Crolius, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

Investors attending the conference in person may request meetings with Sonim through LD Micro’s meeting portal or Sonim’s IR contact, mkreps@darrowir.com. Qualified investors who would like to attend the conference should contact registration@ldmicro.com.

About Sonim Technologies
Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and consumer durable mobile devices, including phones, wireless internet data devices, accessories and software designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. Trusted by first responders, government, and Fortune 500 customers since 1999, we currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions through tier one wireless carriers and distributors in North America, EMEA, and Australia/New Zealand. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

Read more10 Common Workplace Injuries

Media Contact:
Anette Gaven
Sonim Technologies
M: 619-993-3058
pr@sonimtech.com

Investor Contact:
Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
mkreps@darrowir.com
M: 214-597-8200

# # #

Read moreAmerican IRA Explains How to Get Started with Real Estate Investing Through a Self-Directed IRA

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227275

Related Stories

SIGMA “fp Day” Celebrates Five Years of Full-Frame Freedom

KWESST Announces Share Consolidation Effective Date

CEO.CA’s Inside The Boardroom: Latest Mining News

Major UK Retail Chain Selects Turnium Partner SDWAN & SASE Solutions

ROSCon 2024: Orbbec Unveils GMSL2/FAKRA Stereo Vision 3D Camera Gemini 335Lg for AMRs and Robotic Arms

Mercury Selected by NAVAIR To Continue To Provide Advanced Data Transfer Systems for Navy Aircraft

You may have missed

Sonim Technologies to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XVII on October 29 in Los Angeles

SIGMA “fp Day” Celebrates Five Years of Full-Frame Freedom

KWESST Announces Share Consolidation Effective Date

CEO.CA’s Inside The Boardroom: Latest Mining News

Major UK Retail Chain Selects Turnium Partner SDWAN & SASE Solutions

error: Content is protected !!