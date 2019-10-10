Sonim XP100 Rugged Feature Phone Now Available in Europe

Engineered with military-grade ruggedness and simplicity: reliable and long-lasting performance for workers in construction, manufacturing, and field work

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – October 24, 2024) – Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) today announced the availability of the Sonim XP100 4G feature phone across the EMEA region. Designed for customers who require rugged durability and straightforward functionality, the XP100 excels in the toughest conditions.

Copyright Sonim Technologies, Inc.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8971/227663_sonim_xp100_pr_news_1200x800.jpeg

Built with simplicity and reliability at its core, the XP100 offers unmatched practicality without compromise. This ultra-durable mobile device is engineered to withstand harsh environments, featuring military-grade construction, oversized buttons for easy navigation, a powerful torch for immediate visibility, and a long-lasting battery.

Key features include:

Tough Construction: The XP100 is built to withstand harsh conditions, meeting military-grade standards with MIL-STD-810H, IP68, and IPX9K certifications. This ensures it is drop-proof, waterproof, dustproof, shock-proof, and more.

Read more American IRA Explains How to Get Started with Real Estate Investing Through a Self-Directed IRA Dual-SIM Capability: It features dual-SIM functionality, enabling users to manage two phone numbers on a single device. This is particularly beneficial for field work, as it allows seamless network switching for better connectivity and reduces costs by utilizing local SIM cards to avoid roaming fees.

Powerful Torch: Easily accessible with the touch of a button. This essential tool is ideal for field workers and mechanics, enhancing their ability to perform tasks efficiently in low-light conditions, ensuring safety and precision in all environments.

Effortless Operation: Designed with large, intuitive buttons, the XP100 is easy to operate even with gloves, ensuring usability in demanding situations and wet conditions.

Extended Battery Life: Equipped with a long-lasting battery, the XP100 ensures consistent power throughout the day, minimizing downtime in critical operations.

Read more Multi Factor Authentication solutions - Kryptonite for threat actors! Superior Sound: The device delivers crystal-clear audio through an HD speaker and Voice over LTE, ensuring users can communicate clearly even in noisy environments.

Michael Coad, SVP of Product Management Phones at Sonim Technologies commented: “In many scenarios, a simple feature phone is the ideal choice over a smartphone. The XP100 exemplifies our commitment to simplicity and durability without unnecessary complexity, all at an affordable price. It meets the essential needs of users who require straightforward functionality in tough environments.”

For more information on the Sonim XP100 and its availability, visit https://www.sonimtech.com/products/phones/xp100.

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and durable communication tools, including phones, wireless internet data devices, software and a robust ecosystem of accessories and partners that comprise solutions designed to provide extra protection and functionality for users that demand more in their work and everyday lives. Based in California, USA and operating globally, Sonim’s carrier-grade solutions are sold through leading carriers and distributors worldwide. Discover more at www.sonimtech.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to, among other things, the impact of announced products on Sonim’s business and Sonim’s discussion of its expansion strategy. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim’s current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by Sonim, all of which are subject to change. Forward-Looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “achieve,” “aim,” “ambitions,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “committed,” “continue,” “could,” “designed,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “goals,” “grow,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “milestone,” “objective,” “on track,” “opportunity,” “outlook,” “pending,” “plan,” “position,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “progress,” “promises,” “roadmap,” “seek,” “should,” “strive,” “targets,” “to be,” “upcoming,” “will,” “would,” and variations of such words and similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following: the availability of cash on hand; potential material delays in realizing projected timelines; Sonim’s material dependence on its relationship with a small number of customers who account for a significant portion of Sonim’s revenue; Sonim’s entry into the data device sector could divert our management team’s attention from existing products; risks related to Sonim’s ability to comply with the continued listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market; Sonim’s ability to continue to develop solutions to address user needs effectively, including its next-generation products; Sonim’s reliance on third-party contract manufacturers and partners; Sonim’s ability to stay ahead of the competition; Sonim’s ongoing transformation of its business; the variation of Sonim’s quarterly results; the lengthy customization and certification processes for Sonim’s wireless carries customers; various economic, political, environmental, social, and market events beyond Sonim’s control, as well as the other risk factors described under “Risk Factors” included in Sonim’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly filings on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227663