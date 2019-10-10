Stardust Solar Energy Approved for Powerwall Sales Across the United States

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 17, 2024) – Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (“Stardust” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has been approved to offer the Tesla Powerwall product line throughout the United States. Following the onboarding and training, Stardust Solar and its franchisees are now certified resellers and Tesla Powerwall installers in all U.S. regions. The company will sell, install, and provide ongoing support for the Tesla energy storage systems through its expanding network of franchises.

“This approval marks a key milestone in our expansion into the U.S. market. The Tesla Powerwall is an industry leader in residential energy storage systems, and being able to offer it to U.S. customers significantly strengthens our value proposition,” said Mark Tadros, CEO of Stardust Solar. “We have already seen great success with Powerwall installations in Canada, and we’re confident that U.S. homeowners will appreciate its performance and reliability.”

“The ease of installation and commissioning of Tesla Powerwall products makes it a perfect fit for our franchisees,” said Evan Kraemer, CTO of Stardust Solar. “Tesla’s focus on a seamless user experience ensures that homeowners can operate their systems with minimal technical support, enhancing overall satisfaction for our end customers.”

Integrating Tesla Powerwall into Stardust Solar’s product offerings significantly benefits existing and new franchisees. Powerwall is a compact home battery that stores energy generated by solar or from the grid, allowing homeowners to power their devices and appliances day or night, during outages, or when going off-grid. With customizable modes, Powerwall helps optimize stored energy for outage protection and electricity bill savings. Now available in the U.S., franchisees can offer this premier energy storage solution, creating a valuable revenue stream and enhancing their service portfolio. Tesla’s trusted brand gives franchisees a competitive advantage, helping attract customers seeking reliable, cutting-edge solutions. This integration also strengthens Stardust’s broader strategy to capture a significant share of the U.S. solar market.

About Stardust Solar

Stardust is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, including solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. Stardust lends its brand and business management services to entrepreneurs looking to enter the renewable energy industry. Stardust franchisees install and maintain clean energy systems for residential and commercial purposes. As a franchisor, Stardust supplies its franchisees with the following products: solar PV equipment, energy storage equipment, and electric vehicle supply equipment. In addition, Stardust supports its franchisees with many services from corporate headquarters including marketing, sales, engineering, plan sets, customer service, and project management.

Media and Investor Contacts:

Mark Tadros

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements, including statements relating to the Company’s business plans and expected future growth. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward‐looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226872