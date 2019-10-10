StartupFuel Launches DiligenceGPT to Enhance Venture Capital Due Diligence

New York, New York and Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – October 23, 2024) – StartupFuel Inc., a trailblazer in AI-driven due diligence, is proud to announce the trademarking of its patent-pending technology, DiligenceGPT. As artificial intelligence, GPT models, and large language models (LLMs) become increasingly prevalent, so too does the rise of AI-generated misinformation, impacting the global business environment. In this fast paced innovation sector, where decisions need to be made rapidly and accurately, the greatest upcoming challenge is anticipated to be the lack of data integrity in due diligence.

AI Meets Due Diligence: StartupFuel is at the forefront of addressing these challenges with DiligenceGPT, AI engines specifically designed to be a guardian of Human Intelligence (HI). DiligenceGPT delivers extensive and rigorous due diligence, providing relevancy fit, risk ratings, data integrity scores, and benchmarking deals in the startup industry. This powerful tool is set to become an essential asset in the fight against misinformation, providing greater integrity in an increasingly misrepresented digital world.

Introducing DiligenceGPT: To begin, StartupFuel is focusing on the venture capital industry, where it has already proven to enhance investment due diligence processes. This industry is ranked with subjective biases, and a growing need to validate large amounts of private data that can be incorrect, exaggerated and/or molded to tell a false narrative. This strategic launch of their upgraded product will showcase the technology’s latest capabilities, demonstrating its potential to safeguard investment opportunities and promote more informed decision-making. StartupFuel’s vision extends beyond this initial application, with plans to expand deployment across all sectors where due diligence is critical to combating falsified business data.

“At StartupFuel, we recognize the importance of preserving the integrity of human intelligence in an era dominated by AI and digital information,” said Ashley Martis, Founder and CEO of StartupFuel Inc. “DiligenceGPT is our commitment to reducing bias, providing greater transparency, and utilizing AI to enhance the current process.”

Bias-free Ecosystem: This user-friendly software assesses the potential risks associated with content, checks the authenticity, and detects AI-generated information. In addition to comprehensive features useful to funds, accelerators, family offices/PE, it enables them to filter, summarize, and assess deal flow with unprecedented efficiency. Shifting away from subjective evaluations and more towards data-driven insights, DiligenceGPT empowers investors to make confident decisions quickly.

Startup Ranking: For founders and investors, a new initiative launching soon, known as ‘DealRadar’ will generate a dynamic leaderboard of the best startups actively fundraising, combining AI scores and human reviews to rank the most promising ventures. StartupFuel also recognizes the concerns for entrepreneurs sharing confidential data throughout the due diligence process. DiligenceGPT provides a platform for private communication and data exchange between all parties.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, StartupFuel remains dedicated to pioneering solutions that safeguard investors and founders. The company has already worked with some well recognized organizations including venture capital funds, accelerators, corporate innovation, and family offices. Through DiligenceGPT, the company aims to set a new gold standard in due diligence, fostering a safer and more informed global investment community.

StartupFuel has been selected and participated in the following programs: Vector Institute, Treefrog Accelerator, DEEP Ecosystems, Venture University, YSpace, & Altitude Accelerator.

*About StartupFuel*

StartupFuel is a leading AI due diligence company committed to developing cutting-edge solutions that protect human intelligence and ensure the integrity of information.

