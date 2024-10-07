Success at the 9th Annual REITs and Real Estate Investment Summit Asia Pacific 2024(TM): Driving Profits Through Sustainable Technology and Net Zero Imperatives

SINGAPORE, Oct 7, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – The 9th Annual REITs and Real Estate Investment Summit Asia Pacific 2024™ successfully concluded on 3rd October 2024, bringing together over 150 distinguished industry leaders, investors, and innovators at Sheraton Towers Singapore. Themed “Profiting Through Sustainable Technology and Net Zero Imperatives,” the summit provided a pivotal platform for examining the rapidly evolving real estate investment landscape, driven by ESG principles and technological advancements.

Attendees engaged in forward-thinking discussions on investment strategies to address climate challenges, regulatory shifts, and the imperative for sustainability in the real estate sector. Key topics included sustainable investing, renewable energy integration, and the critical role REITs play in advancing net-zero initiatives.

Summit Highlights:

– Keynote Address: Delivered by Mr. Tan Keng Chiam, Executive Director and Head of Valuation & Advisory Services at Colliers, his address, “Shaping the Future: The Financial Revolution of Net Zero Real Estate,” emphasized the transformative opportunities awaiting real estate investors aligning with ESG imperatives.

– Panel Discussions: Thought leaders participated in panels on topics including “Sustainable Investing: Attracting Capital through ESG Initiatives,” “Overcoming Challenges and Seizing Opportunities through Sustainability and Net Zero Imperatives in REITs,” and “Renewable Energy and Net Zero Technology Integration: Financial Models and Revenue Streams.”

– Networking: The summit facilitated key connections among professionals, offering a platform for new partnerships and collaborative discussions across the real estate investment ecosystem.

Sponsor and Exhibitors:

The 9th Annual REITs and Real Estate Investment Summit Asia Pacific 2024™ was proudly sponsored by Cavil Pte. Ltd.

The exhibition showcased innovative products and services from leading companies, emphasizing sustainability and real estate investment.

Exhibitors included:

Cavil Pte. Ltd.

Gee

Colliers

ebm-papst SEA

Pristinz Solutions

ID&E

BDP (Building Design Partnership Ltd)

Ditrolic Energy

GAINMAX GROUP PTE. LTD.

These exhibitors highlighted pioneering technologies and solutions, offering attendees insights into the future of sustainable real estate.

Mr. Francis Koh, co-organizer and Chairman of Sustainable Technology Centre (Singapore) Limited added, “The convergence of technology and sustainability is essential for the future of real estate. This summit highlighted innovative solutions that can enhance efficiency and reduce the industry’s carbon footprint. Together, we can harness technology to create a more sustainable and profitable future.”

Award Ceremony: Recognizing Leadership and Innovation in REITs

The event concluded with an awards ceremony, honouring outstanding performers who demonstrated leadership, financial acumen, and innovative approaches to managing real estate investment trusts. The awards underscore the dynamic evolution of the REITs sector, as it continues to drive change and adapt to global challenges.

The awards, presented by the guest of honour, Professor Ong Seow Eng, Department of Real Estate, School of Business, National University of Singapore, underscore the dynamic evolution of the REITs sector as it continues to drive change and adapt to global challenges.

Key Award Winners:

Best CEO Award: Recognizing exceptional leadership in the REITs sector, awarded to CEOs who have successfully navigated their companies through economic uncertainties and sustainability imperatives.

– Best CEO (Malaysia, Under USD 500 Million): PLATINUM, KIP REIT

– Best CEO (Malaysia, USD 500 Million – USD 1 Billion): PLATINUM, AXIS REIT

– Best CEO (Singapore, USD 500 Million – USD 1 Billion): GOLD, Sasseur REIT; PLATINUM, Cromwell European REIT

– Best CEO (Philippines, USD 1 Billion and Above): PLATINUM, AREIT Inc

– Best CEO (Singapore, USD 1 Billion and Above): PLATINUM, Lendlease Global Commercial Trust Management Pte Ltd

Best CFO Award: Celebrating financial excellence in REIT management, highlighting CFOs who demonstrate exceptional financial leadership.

– Best CFO (Malaysia, USD 500 Million – USD 1 Billion): PLATINUM, AXIS REIT

Best Overall ESG & Profitability REITs Award: Honoring REITs that integrate ESG principles while maintaining profitability, setting a benchmark for the industry.

– Best ESG & Profitability REITs (Singapore, USD 500 Million – USD 1 Billion): PLATINUM, AIMS APAC REIT

– Best ESG & Profitability REITs (Singapore, USD 1 Billion and Above): PLATINUM, Lendlease Global Commercial REIT

– Best ESG & Profitability REITs (Philippines, USD 1 Billion and Above): PLATINUM, AREIT Inc

Best Industrial REIT Award: Recognizing top performance in the industrial property segment of REITs, driven by the growing demand for logistics facilities.

– Best Industrial REIT (Malaysia, USD 500 Million – USD 1 Billion): PLATINUM, AXIS REIT

– Best Industrial REIT (Singapore, USD 500 Million – USD 1 Billion): GOLD, AIMS APAC REIT; PLATINUM, Cromwell European REIT

Best Investor Relations Award: Recognizing excellence in communication and engagement with investors, this award emphasizes the vital role of transparency and trust in the REITs sector.

– Best Investor Relations (Singapore, Under USD 500 Million): GOLD, BHG RETAIL REIT; PLATINUM, IREIT GLOBAL

– Best Investor Relations (Singapore, USD 500 Million – USD 1 Billion): PLATINUM, Sasseur REIT

Best Islamic REIT Award: Recognizing outstanding performance and strict adherence to Shariah principles within the Islamic REIT sector.

– Best Islamic REIT (Malaysia, USD 500 Million – USD 1 Billion): PLATINUM, AXIS REIT

Best Retail and Office REIT Awards: Recognizing the adaptability and resilience of retail and office properties.

– Best Retail REIT (Singapore, Under USD 500 Million): PLATINUM, BHG RETAIL REIT

– Best Retail REIT (Malaysia, Under USD 500 Million): GOLD, KIP REIT; PLATINUM, CapitaLand Malaysia Trust (CLMT)

– Best Retail REIT (Singapore, USD 500 Million – USD 1 Billion): PLATINUM, Sasseur REIT

– Best Retail REIT (Malaysia, USD 1 Billion and Above): PLATINUM, SUNWAY REIT

– Best Office REIT (Singapore, Under USD 500 Million): PLATINUM, IREIT GLOBAL

Sustainability and Innovation Awards: Celebrating companies leading the way in environmental stewardship, energy efficiency, and innovative building solutions.

– Most Innovative Sustainable Building Solution (Singapore, Under USD 500 Million): PLATINUM, Ramboll

– Most Innovative Sustainable Building Solution (USD 1 Billion and Above): PLATINUM, Delta Electronics

– Most Sustainable REIT (Philippines, Under USD 500 Million): PLATINUM, FILINVEST REIT Corporation

These awards emphasize the growing importance of sustainability, innovation, and financial performance in shaping the future of real estate investment.

About Sustainable Technology Centre (STC):

The Sustainable Technology Centre (STC) aims to drive the adoption of cutting-edge technologies that promote environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and economic viability. The center focuses on creating a platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing, enabling stakeholders to navigate the evolving landscape of sustainable investment. Through its initiatives and events, STC plays a vital role in shaping a greener future for the industry, aligning with global sustainability goals and fostering resilience against climate change.

Media Contact:

Cyan Lee (Ms.)

Marketing and Conference Manager

+65 8222 2344

cyan@pinnaclegroup.global

Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com