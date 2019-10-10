Tabnine Unveils Industry-First, Hyper-Personalized AI Code Review Agent

New Breakthrough AI Agent Enables Every Company to Codify Institutional Knowledge and Standards and Autonomously Review and Fix Software at the Pull Request and in the IDE

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tabnine , the originators of the AI code assistant category, today unveiled the Tabnine Code Review Agent; introducing a first-of-its-kind AI software validation agent that enables organizations to produce higher quality, more secure code by leveraging and enforcing any given team’s unique best practices and standards for software development.

This is the first in a wave of highly advanced AI agents and a suite of product capabilities within Tabnine that provides direct coaching and guidance to how the AI behaves. Tabnine’s Code Review Agent makes it effortless for organizations to codify their institutional knowledge, corporate policies, and software development standards, including best practices and patterns found in their “golden code repos.” The Tabnine Code Review Agent will then enforce adherence to those rules across the software development process. This explicit guidance builds on Tabnine’s personalized approach to AI code generation through awareness and understanding of both locally available code and data in the integrated development environment (IDE) and a company’s software repository. The combination allows Tabnine to fully adapt to and reflect the unique methods and preferences of each engineering team.

“AI in software development is about much more than just generating more code; it’s greatest power might be in helping improve the quality, security, and compliance of code in real time as we work. By reviewing code at the pull request and ensuring that the code presented matches each team’s unique expectations, we are saving engineering teams significant time and effort while applying a level of rigor to the automation of code review that was never possible with static code analysis,” said Peter Guagenti, President at Tabnine. “Using a set of rules personalized to each given organization, the Tabnine Code Review Agent sets a new bar for the category. Tabnine’s unique approach to personalization allows our agents to behave like a fully onboarded member of your engineering team that is steeped in your team’s ways of working.”

Tabnine Code Review Agent enables companies to provide the specific parameters they would like to see their code comply with via plain language, with no complex setup required. Tabnine converts this provided knowledge into a set of comprehensive rules. Additionally, Tabnine offers a vast array of predefined rules any team can activate, including commonly used industry standards, as well as language or product-specific best practices.

When developers create a pull request, the Code Review Agent checks the code in the pull request against the rules established by their team. If any aspect of the code doesn’t conform with those rules, then the Agent flags it to the code reviewer, providing guidance on the issue and suggested edits to fix it. All of the rules are in plain English, which makes it easy to review and maintain over time. Tabnine administrators have complete control and can enable or disable specific rules, and set the severity of rules.

Tabnine’s Code Review Agent will also soon be available within the full array of IDEs the company supports. The Agent passively reviews code as a developer works; flagging issues and offering suggestions as appropriate inside the code editor.

The Code Review Agent is in Private Preview and open to any Tabnine enterprise customer. You can request early access by contacting Tabnine . Learn more about the Tabnine Code Review Agent and see it in action here .

About Tabnine

Tabnine helps development teams of every size use AI to accelerate and improve the software development life cycle. As the original AI coding assistant, Tabnine has been used by millions of developers around the world to boost code quality and developer happiness using generative AI. Unlike other coding assistants, Tabnine is the AI that you control; it is extensively personalized to your engineering team, private and secure (easily running in your controlled environments), never stores or trains on your company’s code or user data, and offers models trained exclusively on open-source code with permissive licenses to eliminate IP risks. Learn more at tabnine.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact

press@tabnine.com