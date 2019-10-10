Tai Software Unveils Efficiency-Boosting Workflow Automation for Freight Brokers

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tai Software, a leader in transportation management systems (TMS) for freight brokers, announced a significant update to their platform designed to empower brokers to automate repetitive tasks, optimize processes, and focus on scaling their business—all without requiring additional licenses, support, or complex integrations.

Freight brokers often face operational challenges that demand time and precision, such as assigning shipments, managing status updates, sending emails, and adding or resolving shipment alerts. Tai’s Workflow Automation tool streamlines these processes, empowering users to create customized workflows using a variety of triggers, criteria, and actions—all seamlessly integrated within the Tai TMS platform.

“Workflow Automation was built to remove bottlenecks and improve team productivity,” said Daniel Ely, CPO at Tai Software. “We wanted to offer a seamless, intuitive solution that puts brokers in control, allowing them to automate easily while reducing operational complexity.”

Key Features of Workflow Automation:

Triggers and Filters: Automate tasks based on triggers such as shipment creation, carrier updates, or status changes. Advanced filters allow precise control over when workflows are activated, such as based on delivery dates, shipment types, or custom reference numbers.

Actionable Steps: Assign tasks, send automated emails, manage alerts, and update shipment statuses in real-time. For example, users can automate appointment scheduling by setting triggers to notify team members or shippers when loads are ready.

Carrier Management: Add or remove carriers seamlessly based on workflow criteria, ensuring no shipment leg is overlooked.

Scalable Scheduling: Automate processes at specific times or intervals with options for weekly and monthly activations.

Automate processes at specific times or intervals with options for weekly and monthly activations. Transparency and Accountability: Every action within a workflow is logged, providing full visibility into operations and ensuring compliance with service commitments.

Since its launch, Tai’s Workflow Automation has helped brokers eliminate human error, increase productivity, and ensure no critical steps are missed in the freight management process. The tool simplifies complex workflows, allowing users to focus on higher-value activities, such as customer engagement and securing new business.

About Tai

Tai Software is a fully integrated freight management platform that drives efficiency and growth for brokers. Tai TMS automates operations for both Full Truckload (FTL) and Less-than-Truckload (LTL) shipments, integrating seamlessly with major carriers and technology partners. With over 500 tool integrations and more than 20 years of industry innovation, freight brokers trust Tai TMS to simplify their processes and focus on strategic business growth. To learn more about Tai Software, visit www.taisoftware.com.

