TeleVox Builds on Success of Practice Edition at Leaders Conference

DENVER, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TeleVox, the industry-leading provider of omnichannel patient relationship management (PRM) platforms, is taking its successful Practice Edition offering to the Mile High City for the annual Leaders Conference hosted by the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA).

Launched in March, TeleVox Practice Edition offers a suite of services designed specifically to help physicians and their staff overcome common industry challenges, including inefficient scheduling processes, poor communication, low retention, and reputation management. Leaders Conference attendees can preview the AI-enhanced platform at TeleVox booth 1013.

“The adoption rate of Practice Edition in the first six months has exceeded even our high expectations,” said Chuck Hayes, VP, Product Management at TeleVox. “There has been a real appetite for a solution that enhances patient interactions and lightens staff workloads, and we’re looking forward to introducing an even greater audience to this new solution at the Leaders Conference hosted by MGMA.”

The Practice Edition platform has already been recognized by an industry award program: it was selected as a winner in the Spring 2024 Digital Health Awards, receiving a Merit award in the Web-Based Digital Health Portal/Patient Education category.

Conference attendees can also learn about TeleVox’s AI-enhanced Website Solution, which serves to elevate healthcare practice’s digital front door. With seamless integration to Practice Edition, TeleVox’s Website Solution increases online appointment requests and strengthens patient-provider relationships.

“The theme of this year’s show is ‘Shaping Tomorrow Together,’ and that’s exactly what we set out to do with our practice-focused solutions,” Don Thompson, Head of Marketing at TeleVox, said. “Our platforms are geared towards enhancing the patient-provider relationship, helping tomorrow’s outcomes to be shaped by the technology that is adopted today.”

TeleVox is a leading provider of omnichannel digital patient relationship management technology. Our solutions are trusted by more than 7,000 healthcare organizations, including hospitals, health systems, and community health centers, to engage, educate, and empower patients throughout their care journey. Our patient relationship management platform integrates seamlessly with the electronic health record (EHR) to support automated, personalized, two-way interactions with patients. Additionally, our pharmaceutical team partners with life science companies to develop strategic disease state awareness, education, and vaccination reminders, reaching more patients through customized communication. All of these exchanges are made possible via text, virtual assistant, interactive voice response (IVR), email, and postcards. For 30 years, TeleVox has helped preserve care continuity, reduce the operational burden on staff, and drive revenue, making the healthcare communication process easier for everyone. TeleVox is part of West Technology Group, LLC, controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

