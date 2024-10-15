The 2024 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) celebrate modern and heritage real estate at Melbourne gala

MELBOURNE, Oct 15, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU), Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company, today announced the winners of its Australian real estate awards at the Grand Hyatt Melbourne.

The gala ceremony of the 7th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia), supported by Sub-Zero Wolf, showcased the achievements of developers and design practices in New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Victoria, and Western Australia.

BHC Property, Best Developer Winner

BHC Property has been crowned Best Developer, in addition to earning the title of Best Luxury Townhouse Development (Victoria) for its distinguished Mercer project.

Polytec Australia, Best Boutique Developer Winner

Polytec Australia won the title of Best Boutique Developer, with its project Beauchamp Sydney receiving the Best Luxury Apartment Architectural Design (New South Wales) award.

MRCB International, Sustainable Design Award Winner

MRCB International made history by winning the inaugural Sustainable Design Award. Its project 26 Vista was recognised for Best Apartment Architectural Design.

Sydney Ma, Managing Director of Top Spring Australia, Australia Real Estate Personality of the Year Award Winner

OSK Property gained the prestigious Best Apartment Development (Australia) title for BLVD, which also garnered accolades for Best Wellness Residential Development, Best Integrated Work from Home Development, and Best Apartment Interior Design.

Hexa and IFD won the prestigious Best Townhouse Development (Australia) title for Lumina Townhomes, which was also named Best Townhouse Development (Victoria). Meanwhile, Hexa and Spectre Property took home the Best Industrial Development award for Found Huntingdale.

Blairgrove Group emerged as one of the most awarded companies of the year, winning Best Retail Development for The Burwood Chinatown and Best Retail Interior Design for The Grand Shanghai Hotel.

In addition to outstanding modern developments, this year’s awards showcased Australia’s historic properties. Blairgrove Group also won the Best Heritage Development award for the Leichhardt Hotel while The Playford Adelaide – MGallery by Hachem Architecture Pty Ltd won the Best Heritage Interior Design and Best Hotel Interior Design awards.

Other winning design practices include CHT Architects, winning Best Office Architectural Design for 101 Cremorne, and Parallel Workshop Architects, winning Best Apartment Architectural Design (Victoria) for Sculpt Hawthorn.

Multi-award winners include Kingsbridge by Hermitage Building Group, which took Best Housing Architectural Design and Best Housing Interior Design, and Elements at Carousel by Jean Yip Developments, which won Best Investment Apartment Development and Best Apartment Development (Western Australia).

Golden statuettes were also presented to Burswood Point by Golden Sedayu for Best Mixed Use Development; Chatswood Garden by FY Property, Kooringa Group, MA Financial, CPDM for Best Townhouse Development (New South Wales); and Scape Victoria Street by Scape Australia Pty Ltd for Best Student Accommodation Development.

Sydney Ma, managing director of Top Spring Australia, received the Australia Real Estate Personality of the Year award from the editorial team of Property Report by PropertyGuru, recognising his company’s impressive portfolio of community-focused and sustainable projects.

Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: “From high-tech buildings to heritage landmarks, Australian real estate beautifully blends the old and the new. As we host our second physical gala in Melbourne, we take pride in recognising the forward-thinking, culturally attuned companies that have set a benchmark for quality and sustainability in the built environment. Australia faces many global challenges head-on and has increasingly embraced the needs of diverse demographic segments such as seniors and students. We are delighted to showcase the best projects, designs, and achievements of our winners to property seekers, investors, and agents throughout Australia and the Asia Pacific.”

Ivan Lam, chairperson of the Awards in Australia, said: “We are proud to present the most coveted awards in Australian real estate to these paragons of development and design excellence. The wide range of titles awarded this year proves how developers are excelling not only in creating new builds but also in revitalising Australia’s rich legacy of heritage buildings. Our award winners have also demonstrated leadership in promoting environmentally friendly, socially responsible development and addressing the housing needs of Australians across all ages and backgrounds. Australia’s finest real estate reinforces the country’s strong cross-border appeal to inbound investors and property seekers, and we are delighted to showcase such properties on the international stage.”

The independent panel of judges consists of Ivan Lam, executive director, international business, Charter Keck Cramer; Lui Violanti, vice-chairperson of the Awards in Australia and regional manager for Western Australia, Inhabit Group; Benson Zhou, director, hotels, CBD and metropolitan sales, and state head, Asia markets, Savills Australia; Catherine Tan, senior interior designer, Interite; Jackson Liew, director, Cameron Chisholm Nicol; Karen Kong, head of property lending, Bendigo Bank; Karl Fu, partner, Asian markets, Winning Commercial; Michelle Tay, group executive director, The SILC Group; Peter Li, general manager, Plus Agency; Richard Newling Ward, director, Bayleyward; Shanker Ramakrishnan, director, SR Business & Finance Consulting Pty Ltd; and Steven Yu, founder and CEO, Valorton Group.

The fairness, transparency, and integrity of the judging process was overseen by Josh Chye, partner and head of tax at HLB Mann Judd – HLB Australasia. The official supervisor is part of the “2024 Network of the Year” winner HLB International, the global network of independent professional accounting firms and business advisers.

Winners of the awards will be eligible to compete in the 19th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final on 13 December 2024. This will be held in Bangkok, Thailand during PropertyGuru Week that also features the annual PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit

Organised by PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU), the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) are made possible by silver sponsor Sub-Zero Wolf; supporting associations Australasia Property Advisory Association; Australia Malaysia Business Council Victoria, Australian Property Developers Association, and Melbourne Chinatown Association; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; official publicity partner Good Talent Media; media partners Australian Property Investor Magazine, Australian Property Journal, Marketing In Asia, PhilTimes.com.au, The Property Tribune, and Your Investment Property Magazine; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: asiapropertyawards.com.

COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS

DEVELOPER AWARDS

Best Developer

WINNER: BHC Property

Best Boutique Developer

WINNER: Polytec Australia

THE ESG DEVELOPER AWARD

Sustainable Design Award

WINNER: MRCB International

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Mixed Used Development

WINNER: Burswood Point by Golden Sedayu

Best Industrial Development

WINNER: Found Huntingdale by Hexa and Spectre Property

Best Retail Development

WINNER: The Burwood Chinatown by Blairgrove Group

Best Heritage Development

WINNER: Leichhardt Hotel by Blairgrove Group

Best Luxury Townhouse Development (Victoria)

WINNER: Mercer by BHC Property

Best Townhouse Development (New South Wales)

WINNER: Chatswood Garden by FY Property, Kooringa Group, MA Financial, CPDM

Best Townhouse Development (Victoria)

WINNER: Lumina Townhomes by Hexa and IFD

Best Investment Apartment Development

WINNER: Elements at Carousel by Jean Yip Developments

Best Apartment Development (Western Australia)

WINNER: Elements at Carousel by Jean Yip Developments

Best Wellness Residential Development

WINNER: BLVD by OSK Property

Best Integrated Work from Home Development

WINNER: BLVD by OSK Property

Best Student Accommodation Development

WINNER: Scape Victoria Street by Scape Australia Pty Ltd

DESIGN AWARDS

Best Luxury Apartment Architectural Design (New South Wales)

WINNER: Beauchamp Sydney by Polytec Australia

Best Apartment Architectural Design

WINNER: 26 Vista by MRCB International

Best Apartment Architectural Design (Victoria)

WINNER: Sculpt Hawthorn by Parallel Workshop Architects

Best Housing Architectural Design

WINNER: Kingsbridge by Hermitage Building Group

Best Office Architectural Design

WINNER: 101 Cremorne by CHT Architects

Best Apartment Interior Design

WINNER: BLVD by OSK Property

Best Housing Interior Design

WINNER: Kingsbridge by Hermitage Building Group

Best Retail Interior Design

WINNER: The Grand Shanghai Hotel by Blairgrove Group

Best Hotel Interior Design

WINNER: The Playford Adelaide – MGallery by Hachem Architecture Pty Ltd

Best Heritage Interior Design

WINNER: The Playford Adelaide – MGallery by Hachem Architecture Pty Ltd

BEST OF AUSTRALIA AWARDS

Best Apartment Development (Australia)

WINNER: BLVD by OSK Property

Best Townhouse Development (Australia)

WINNER: Lumina Townhomes by Hexa and IFD

PUBLISHER’S CHOICE

Australia Real Estate Personality of the Year

WINNER: Sydney Ma, Managing Director, Top Spring Australia

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU ASIA PROPERTY AWARDS

PropertyGuru’s Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region’s most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair, and transparent.

In 2024, the Awards series is open to key property markets around the region. The exciting gala events welcome senior industry leaders and top media, as well as reach property agents and consumers via live streaming. Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during ‘PropertyGuru Week’ in December 2024.

For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards.com

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU GROUP

PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia’s leading1 PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 28 million property seekers2 to connect with almost 46,000 agents3 monthly to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.1 million real estate listings4, in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then, PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 16 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its core markets; mortgage marketplace, PropertyGuru Finance; home services platform, Sendhelper; a host of proprietary enterprise solutions under PropertyGuru For Business including DataSense, ValueNet, Awards, events and publications across Asia.

For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup.com; PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn

(1) Based on SimilarWeb data between October 2023 and March 2024.

(2) Based on Google Analytics data between October 2023 and March 2024.

(3) Based on data between January 2024 and March 2024.

(4) Based on data between October 2023 and March 2024.

PROPERTYGURU CONTACTS:

General Enquiries:

Richard Allan Aquino, Head of Brand & Marketing Services

M: +66 92 954 4154

E: allan@propertyguru.com

Media & Partnerships:

Nate Dacua, Senior Manager, Media and Marketing Services

M: +66 92 701 2510

E: nate@propertyguru.com

Sales & Nominations:

Watcharaphon Chaisuk (Jeff), Solutions Manager

M: +66 95 797 0595

E: jeff@propertyguru.com

Monika Singh, Solutions Manager

M: +66 87 677 4812

E: monika@propertyguru.com

Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com