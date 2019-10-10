The Critical Importance of On-Premise Software Installation in the Gaming Industry: Navigating Risks of Cloud Service Withdrawals

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The gaming industry is at a pivotal crossroads where data security and operational reliability are more critical than ever. As casinos increasingly leverage advanced software to enhance operations and guest experiences, the decision between cloud-based and on-premise solutions becomes paramount. Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) advocates strongly for on-premise installations, not just for enhanced data protection but also to navigate the growing trend of cloud service providers and major businesses withdrawing support from gaming companies.

Many cloud providers and businesses, including major banks, have recently made decisions not to support gaming companies. This unsettling trend means that after substantial investments in cloud systems, the operators risk having these essential services abruptly withdrawn. Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, shares a personal experience: “One of our banks informed us they would not extend our business because we work with casinos. Fortunately, we had other banking options, but this highlights a significant risk for the industry.”

The inconsistency of support from cloud vendors poses a critical question: Is that the kind of vendor relationship gaming companies want? “I’ve sometimes heard of cloud vendors saying they will make an exception,” Cardno continues. “But will you get the best service? Will you have a dedicated team that understands your business, or will you constantly be educating people on why the gaming industry is different? More importantly, does this action help the industry?”

By choosing on-premise solutions, casinos retain full control over their data and operations, eliminating the risk of sudden service withdrawals. This control is vital in an industry where data breaches or service interruptions can lead to significant financial and reputational damage.

A representative from a leading casino, who wishes to remain anonymous, echoed this sentiment: “When evaluating the risks, it was clear that keeping our data on-premise offered the best protection and stability. We avoid the uncertainties associated with cloud providers who may not fully support our industry.”

QCI’s commitment to protecting the casino industry’s data ensures that its on-premise solutions provide unmatched security, reliability, and control. For any casino looking to prioritize security and minimize exposure to cloud-based risks—including the risk of service withdrawal—on-premise installation is the clear choice.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) is the pioneer behind the QCI Player, an artificial general intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with real-time tools designed for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI Player, managing over $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, serves as a best-in-class solution for on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based operations, enabling coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming and hospitality. QCI’s data-driven, AGI-powered software facilitates swift, informed decision-making, vital in the ever-changing casino industry, optimizing resources, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is headquartered in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. For more information, contact us at

www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

